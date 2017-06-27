Port: Supreme Court ruling could have big implications for school choice policy in North Dakota
For years now proponents of school choice here in North Dakota have proposed policies which would direct, through one mechanism or another, public dollars to private schools. Essentially different iterations of school choice policy, where public dollars follow students to whatever schools their parents choose be they public or private.
The roadblock to implementing this policy is the state constitution which has a version of what’s called the Blaine Amendment.
The original Blaine Amendment was a proposed change to the U.S. Constitution. It failed, but most states in the nation adopted language similar to it into their constitutions, including North Dakota. This language generally prohibits the use of public dollars on institutions of education with a religious affiliation.
This brings us to yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer (opinion at the link).