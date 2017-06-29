Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the pilot’s name would likely be released today pending notification of family. He was from southeast North Dakota.

Paeper said a nearby farmer and his wife were having coffee on their patio about 7:45 a.m. when they heard the plane, saw it emerge from the fog and nosedive into a soybean field about 500 yards from their farm home.

The farmer called 911 and his brother who was a volunteer firefighter and they rushed to the scene along with emergency responders. The pilot was dead at the scene, said the sheriff.

The plane was a single-engine Air Tractor 602 made in 2010.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash about 85 miles southwest of Fargo.