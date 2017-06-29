Crop spraying pilot dies in dense fog when plane nosedives into field
GWINNER, N.D. -- A crop spraying pilot died early Thursday morning while attempting to spray pesticides on a potato field in dense fog about eight miles west of Gwinner in southeast North Dakota.
Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the pilot’s name would likely be released today pending notification of family. He was from southeast North Dakota.
Paeper said a nearby farmer and his wife were having coffee on their patio about 7:45 a.m. when they heard the plane, saw it emerge from the fog and nosedive into a soybean field about 500 yards from their farm home.
The farmer called 911 and his brother who was a volunteer firefighter and they rushed to the scene along with emergency responders. The pilot was dead at the scene, said the sheriff.
The plane was a single-engine Air Tractor 602 made in 2010.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash about 85 miles southwest of Fargo.