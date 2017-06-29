TigerSwan, based in North Carolina, ran afoul of state regulators this week when the North Dakota Private Investigative and Security Board filed a complaint in state district court alleging the firm doesn't have a license to operate here. The firm provided intelligence to Energy Transfer Partners and coordinated with law enforcement, the board said, and "maintains roving security teams" to monitor valve sites.

The $3.8 billion oil pipeline was the subject of monthslong protests south of Mandan sparked by concerns raised by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

In a statement late Wednesday, a TigerSwan spokesperson said the firm "has been the subject of a deliberate misinformation campaign" for the past few weeks, an apparent reference to articles published by The Intercept that relied in part on leaked documents.

"Working in concert with local law enforcement and providing information about violent and illegal behavior allows us to advise clients on a safe working environment," the statement said.

TigerSwan did not address the specific allegation that it's unlicensed in North Dakota, but said it looks forward to "addressing these with the state regulatory body."