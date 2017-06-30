But Burgum, who made his name as the head of a software company, was told that it wasn't as simple as pressing "send all." He cited it as an example of government inefficiency getting in the way of something that's common practice elsewhere.

In his first six months in office, Burgum has started building a team that reflects his own background as a businessman-turned-politician who campaigned on running government more like a business treating taxpayers as "customers."

While much of Burgum's Cabinet remains unchanged from former Gov. Jack Dalrymple's administration, the newcomers largely come a private sector background. Burgum has appointed six new agency heads to the 17-member Cabinet since taking office in mid-December, and more changes are coming.

The governor was scheduled to interview an unnamed candidate for the top job at the Department of Transportation this week, and will have another opening with the impending retirement of the Department of Financial Institutions commissioner.

"You can't transform government unless you have transformative leaders," Burgum said in a recent interview.

Voters seem to be drawn to government outsiders these days, given the election of President Donald Trump and Burgum's convincing win over longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in last year's Republican primary race. But it remains to be seen how Burgum's appointees shake up the state agencies they now run.

"I think it's a worthy goal to bring in people who have new and different perspectives on things," said Lynn Ross, a professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. "But I think there's sort of a long researched and understood difference between managing in the public sector and managing in the private sector."

Newcomers

A few weeks before taking office, Burgum announced the selection of Labor Commissioner Michelle Kommer, who previously worked as chief administrative officer and general counsel for Western State Bank. He later chose a health care executive with no public sector experience to run the state's largest agency, the Department of Human Services, and a Mayo Clinic officer as the head of the state's Information Technology Department.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte worked as a health care consultant for the firm Ernst & Young and was previously an executive for a division of UnitedHealth Group. The Department of Commerce, meanwhile, is now being run by a entrepreneur with a history of launching startup companies.

"This is the first time in my life I've had a boss," said Jay Schuler, who was a founding investor in Giant Sunflower Seeds.

Christopher Jones, the new DHS head who most recently worked for Catholic Health Initiatives, stepped into his new role just weeks before lawmakers passed a major new initiative: a two-year pilot program for the state takeover of county social services costs. The department is required to report to lawmakers by late 2018 on the development of a permanent implementation plan.

Jones said the new law is an "opportunity to really change the way we serve the citizens of North Dakota."

"It's not only about the county social services takeover, it's how do we reorganize DHS," he said. "We all have to change the way we do things, this isn't just about the counties."

Burgum's Cabinet appointees said they were intrigued by the opportunity to serve the public and work under the new governor. But bureaucracy and the pace of government has provided some frustrations in the early days of the administration.

Kommer said the Labor Department didn't have a policy in place that would allow a bonus to staffers who helped recruit a new investigator, a practice she was familiar with in the private sector.

"You're trying to do the right thing for the right reasons, and that's an example that I think every taxpayer could get on board with," Kommer said. "I respect the concept of the controls, but I think that there is opportunity for there to be a little bit more flexibility."

Gaining efficiencies

Despite frustrations with government regulations that are often expressed by Burgum and other politicians, Ross said there are rules in place for good reason. Government entities have to make sure all voices are heard and that their business is done transparently.

"I think sometimes what happens is people from the private sector and, frankly, naively think they can just translate everything that they've done in the private sector and just sort of cookie-cutter use those practices in the public sector," she said. "And I think oftentimes they end up feeling kind of frustrated by the things that exist in public sector organizations."

Burgum acknowledged there are differences between the private and public sectors, but said some people have "a perception from watching a movie about CEOs or something, where CEOs sit in towers and make decisions." In the software industry, he said, people are "your asset, they're your service, they're your product," a mindset that translates well to government work.

"When people say it's not like the private sector, sometimes they just don't understand the private sector," Burgum said.

Burgum's Cabinet appointees have had limited opportunities to shape government policy through the legislative process because this year's biennial session started just a few weeks after Burgum took office. But Kommer cited one provision she was able to include in her department's budget bill that set a floor and ceiling on the dollar figure for wage claims the Labor Department will pursue.

Kommer has asked staff to look for tweaks they can make without legislation while examining statutory changes that can be proposed two years from now.

"We all have opportunity to look inside our own functions, our own agencies and use that business process improvement analysis that we learned in the private sector (and) apply it in this setting to gain some efficiencies," she said.