Honors and officers (Aug. 27, 2016)

The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp. received the Information Technology Council of North Dakota's North Dakota IT Champion award during the 16th annual North Dakota IT Awards Program on Aug. 16 in Fargo. GFMEDC was recognized for its role in the growth of the IT industry in the F-M area and across the state.

GFMEDC helps IT-related companies connect by sharing recruitment strategies on a monthly basis and implementing a job shadow program to allow students to engage with IT companies. GFMEDC facilitates many events and initiatives, primarily related to tech entrepreneurship.

ITCND is the leading IT advocacy organization in the state. It was founded by North Dakota business, government and education leaders to encourage the use, growth and development of information technology in North Dakota.

Great Plains Food Bank names board of directors

The Great Plains Food Bank has named its 2016-17 board of directors. The board is made up of 13 volunteer members.

Officers are: David Maring, Maring Williams Law Office P.C., Bismarck, chairman; Nancy Johnson, retired North Dakota legislator, Fargo, chair-elect; Stacey Belka, Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.D., Moorhead, secretary; and Marti Sunderlin, Hornbacher's Foods, Fargo, treasurer.

Additionally, the Great Plains Food Bank has named two new board members: Richard Marcellais, N.D. Department of Veterans Affairs, North Dakota legislator, Belcourt, N.D.; and Jessica Haak, North Dakota Farmers Union, North Dakota legislator, Jamestown, N.D.

Current board members are Keith Gilleshammer, Anchorage, Moorhead; Pat Leonard, Sanford Health, Fargo; Jenni Monson, volunteer, Fargo; Aaron Becher, The Forum, Fargo; Pastor Paul Nynas, Hope Lutheran Church, Fargo; Kathy Schneider, volunteer, Bismarck; and Diane Nelson, Bremer Bank, Fargo.

McMenamy voted Affiliate of the Year

Josh McMenamy, a home mortgage consultant at Cornerstone Bank, has been voted Affiliate of the Year for the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors.

McMenamy partners with Realtors to help clients purchase homes. His involvement in the FMAAR includes serving on their programs committee and mentoring new agents along with actively participating in their luncheons, conventions and other events.

Sir Speedy earns Century Club award

Sir Speedy, Fargo, has earned a Century Club award, which is a sales achievement award that recognizes 100 of the top franchises in the entire network for outstanding sales achievement in 2015. The award was presented at the annual Sir Speedy Convention held July 21-23 in New Orleans.

Hartman named to NY Life's President's Council

Steven R. Hartman, an agent with New York Life, has been named a member of the 2016 President's Council of New York Life. Members of the President's Council are among the top 5 percent of New York Life's more than 12,000 licensed agents.

Hartman has been with New York Life since 1980 and is associated with the North Dakota General's Office in Fargo. He has qualified for this council for 36 consecutive years. Hartman earned his CLU and ChFC designations from the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Rotvold named IAAP chair

Kristi Rotvold, executive assistant to public affairs and marketing at Sanford Health, was installed as the 2016-17 chair of the International Association of Administrative Professionals at the group's annual summit held in Hollywood, Fla.

Rotvold is a veteran member of the Local Area Network and has been involved in multiple aspects of IAAP, including the local chapter, division and international level. She has worked at Sanford for more than 20 years.

Vogel Law Firm attorneys named to Best Lawyers

Several attorneys with Vogel Law Firm's Fargo office have been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2017.

They are: Jerilynn Brantner Adams, family law; Jon Brakke, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; Lisa Edison-Smith, employment law-management, labor law-management, litigation-labor and employment; Mark Friese, DUI/DWI defense; Steve Johnson, corporate law, litigation-mergers and acquisitions and merger and acquisitions law; Angie Lord, health care law; Tami Norgard, environmental law and litigation-environmental; Bruce Quick, bet the company litigation, criminal defense-general practice, criminal defense-white collar and DUI/DWI defense; Robert Udland, mediation and medical malpractice law-defendants; Nicholas Vogel, employee benefits law, tax law and trusts and estates; Daniel Vogel, product liability litigation-defendants and professional malpractice law-defendants; Pat Weir, Jr., personal injury litigation-plaintiffs; and Bill Schlossman, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions law.

FMAAR names leadership, Realtor of the Year

The Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors announced its new officers and board of directors at their annual meeting on Aug. 16. They are: Jodi Tollefson, Park Co. Realtors, president; Shawn Ostlie, Archer Real Estate Services, president elect; Vicki Matson, Park Co. Realtors, vice president; Ben Schroeder, Park Co. Realtors, immediate past president;

Directors on the board include: Susie Nickell, Town and Country Realty; Nick Olson, Element Realty; Hollie Kietzer, Town and Country Realty; Elizabeth Nelson, Park Co. Realtors; Michelle Borud, Town and Country Realty; and Terry Ellingson, Park Co. Realtors.

Jodi Tollefson, Park Co. Realtors, received this year's Realtor of the Year Award. Bill Richter, Coldwell Banker First Realty, received the Jim Fay Code of Ethics Award, and Steve Lunde, RE/MAX Realty 1, received the Distinguished Service Award. Josh McMenamy, Cornerstone Bank, received the Affiliate of the Year Award.

The following were recognized for 25 years of membership: Jeff Botnen, Park Co. Realtors; Dave Kinskey, Coldwell Banker First Realty; Michael Klindt, RE/MAX Realty 1; Greg Krueger, Castle Realty; Peggy Mahar, Realty Connection, LLC; Jim McCreary, Realty Executives NP; Sherry McKinnon, Realty 2000; Shirley Moen, Park Co. Realtors; Jean Pfau, Town and Country Realty; and Richard Rix, Cusey Real Estate, Inc.