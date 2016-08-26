Students sought for Verizon's app challenge

The Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge, a no-coding-skills-needed contest that gives middle and high school students a chance to bring their problem-solving app ideas to life, is now accepting app ideas for the 2016-17 competition.

Winning student teams chosen from each state will earn a $5,000 grant for their school or organization and free tablets for each team member.

The Best In State teams will move on to compete for an additional $15,000 for their organizations and the chance to turn their app ideas into real, working smartphone apps that will be made available for download.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 18.

For more information, visit www.verizon.com/appchallenge.