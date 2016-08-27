Contributions (Aug. 27, 2016)

Macy's department stores will host Shop for a Cause through Sunday, Aug. 28, at all locations. Customers can donate $5 to the March of Dimes at any Macy's register and receive a shopping pass valid for 25 percent off regular, sale and clearance merchandise and 10 percent off watches, electrics, electronics, furniture, mattresses and area rugs.

For more information, visit www.macys.com.

Copper River Group donates to Liz's Closet

The Copper River Group will donate $18,000 over a three-year period for Ben Franklin, Carl Ben Eielson and Discovery middle schools in Fargo. The funds will be used to support Liz's Closet, which offers a safe and confidential place filled with necessities such as nonperishable food items and general hygiene products.

Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation is partnering with the Copper River Group to provide these funds to the public middle schools. For more information, call the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation at (701) 446-1041 or the Copper River Group at (701) 293-6222.

Northern Cass School District receives $100K grant

Northern Cass School District, Hunter, N.D., has received a $100,000 Bush Foundation grant to provide field experience for teacher candidates in the state of North Dakota. A training guide will be designed to help establish effective teaching methods. This guide will be provided for all faculty members in the Northern Cass School District.

Northern Cass is partnering with North Dakota State University, Mayville (N.D.) State University and Valley City (N.D.) State University and will use teachers currently enrolled in the Northern Cass Teacher Leadership Academy to implement the grant.