Bankruptcies (Aug. 27, 2016)

Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Monica Marie Berggren, formerly known as Monica Marie Delamater, formerly doing business as Berggren Design, West Fargo, Chapter 13.

Paul J. Jarosiewicz, Minot, Chapter 7.

Melisa A. Barnett, Minot, Chapter 7.

James M. Fitzpatrick, Fairmount, Chapter 7.

April Vogel, Mandan, Chapter 7.

Michael Croteau, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Derrick Jager, Dickinson, Chapter 7.

Brock J. Baker, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Andrew T. Miller, West Fargo, Chapter 7.

Lora Nell Nieuwenhuis, formerly known as Lora Cermak, Garrison, Chapter 13.

Deborah Ann Fraser, also known as Deborah Ann Olson and Deborah Ann Conner, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Glen Robert Collins, formerly doing business as Tri City Building Services and Collins Handyman and Restoration, West Fargo, Chapter 13.

Heath Stacy Byers, Dickinson, Chapter 13.

Jeremy Leslie and Jessica Lee Mock, formerly known as Jessica Lee Jenkins, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Valorie Letkeman, Cavalier, Chapter 7.

Burt J. and Sally A. Kurtz, Fairmount, Chapter 7.

Francisco and Edra Valenzuela, West Fargo, Chapter 13.

Janet Sue Stern, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Kevin P. Bell, Harwood, Chapter 7.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Cheryl R. Larson, Moorhead, Chapter 7.

Larry Jay and Amy Lee Randall, Osakis, Chapter 13.

Timothy M. and Christine M. Hall, Alexandria, Chapter 13.

Peter R. and Anita J. Tangen, Elbow Lake, Chapter 7.