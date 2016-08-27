Hires and promotions (Aug. 27, 2016)

Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar has been hired at the Essentia Health-32nd Ave. Clinic in Fargo as a nephrologist. Dr. Brent Ancona has been hired as a hospitalist and Dr. Nicole Wielandt as an anesthesiologist, both at Essentia Health-Fargo.

Minshar earned a medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a fellowship in nephrology at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine.

Ancona earned a medical degree at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Largo (Fla.) Medical Center.

Wielandt earned a medical degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo. She completed a residency in anesthesia at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

NDSCS names Grindberg VP of workforce affairs

Tony Grindberg has been named vice president of workforce affairs at the North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.

Grindberg earned an associate degree from NDSCS and a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead. His previous positions include serving as a Fargo city commissioner and head of the North Dakota State University Technology and research park. Additionally, Grindberg has worked in aerospace and as a business consultant.

Forum Communications Printing hires Ryan

Forum Communications Printing has hired Craig Ryan as director of operations.

Ryan has expertise in sales and marketing, production, human resources, customer service, estimating, finance, purchasing and distribution.

Leinen hired at Park Co. Realtors

April Leinen has joined Park Co. Realtors as a Realtor.

Leinen is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the North Dakota Association of Realtors. She has been a business owner in the Fargo-Moorhead area since 1999.

General Equipment and Supplies hires two

General Equipment and Supplies has hired Micah Tysver as the aggregate sales manager and Joel Nickerson as the CSSR manager.

Tysver graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he worked as the aggregate operations manager at Aggregate Industries.

Nickerson graduated from North Dakota State University. Previously, he worked for MOOG Inc. as a technical sales engineer and project manager.

Starion Financial names chief banking officer

Starion Financial has named Dan Staller its chief banking officer.

Staller joined Starion in 2008 as senior vice president and business banking officer. In 2012, he was named Fargo market president. Staller earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Boys and Girls Club hires Schmidt

The Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley has hired Anna Schmidt as program coordinator.

Schmidt graduated from Ashford University, San Diego, with bachelor's degrees in applied behavioral science and social and criminal justice. Previously, she worked for a psychiatric residential treatment facility.

Family HealthCare adds dentists, medical provider

Family HealthCare, Fargo, has hired Dr. Matthew Hieb, Dr. Peder Arneson, Dr. Lisa Kyllo and Dr. Devin Walker as dentists. Dr. Kayla Chesley has been hired as a family nurse practitioner.

Hieb attended University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and University of Minnesota, St. Paul. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Arneson earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., and a doctor of dental surgery from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Kyllo earned a bachelor's degree in zoology from North Dakota State University. She earned a doctor of dental surgery from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, and is a member of the American Dental Association. Kyllo is licensed to practice dentistry in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Walker earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He completed his doctor of dental surgery education and training at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in Baltimore. Walker is licensed to practice dentistry in North Dakota. He is a member of the ADA, Academy of General Dentistry, the Hispanic Dental Association and the North Dakota Dental Association.

Chesley earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from UND and a doctor of nursing practice from NDSU. She is board certified to practice medicine through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and licensed by the state of North Dakota to provide family-centered health care to patients of all ages. Chesley is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the North Dakota Nurse Practitioner Association. She is a former Jonas Scholar.

Dobmeier joins Saint Sophie's Psychiatric Care

Terry Dobmeier has joined Saint Sophie's Psychiatric Center, 3201 33rd St. S., Fargo, as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist.

Dobmeier graduated from Marion (Ind.) College and earned a master's degree in psychiatric nursing from the University of Minnesota, St. Paul.

AE2S hires Hamilton

Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services has hired Benjamin Hamilton as a web designer/developer in the firm's Fargo office. He will also support public relations efforts, branding development and graphic design services.

Hamilton studied graphic design at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he worked at Xtreme Consulting as a user experience designer/web developer. Additionally, he previously owned his own web development firm and worked with organizations such as Microsoft, RDO Equipment and North Dakota State University on various website projects.

Nupdal hired at American Federal Bank

Nicholas A. Nupdal has been hired as business banking specialist at American Federal Bank in south Fargo.

Nupdal earned a bachelor's degree in administration from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and is currently enrolled in UND's master's of business administration management program. He has more than four years of experience in financial services.

Hegerle joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Collin Hegerle has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, 1815 38th St. S., Fargo. He is a licensed Realtor in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Hegerle attended WyoTech in Laramie. Previously, he worked for DMI Industries and Trinity Industries in West Fargo, most recently as a quality supervisor.

Schwarz hired at Bell Bank

Joshua Schwarz has been hired as a credit officer at Bell Bank, 3100 13th Ave. S., Fargo.

Schwarz earned a bachelor's degree in business management and has been in the banking field for nearly 12 years, most recently at Western State Bank.

Border States Electric promotes Sipe

Border States Electric has promoted James Sipe to strategy enablement director.

Sipe earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. He is a veteran of the National Guard and won multiple awards for service and leadership. Sipe joined BSE on Aug. 1, when it acquired Shealy Electrical Wholesalers, which Sipe joined in 2011. He has served as vice president of operations for Shealy Electrical Wholesalers since 2013.

Nye joins First Class Mortgage

First Class Mortgage, Fargo, has hired Chantel Nye as a mortgage loan processor.

Nye earned an associate degree from Arizona School of Massage Therapy, Phoenix, and is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business management from University of Mary, Fargo. Previously, she worked as a loan processor for AZ Lending and Bank of the West.

Widmer Roel hires Serhienko

Widmer Roel, Fargo, has hired Seth Serhienko as a staff accountant. Serhienko earned a bachelor's degree at Iowa State University, Ames.

ZulaFly hires Hector

ZulaFly, Fargo, has hired Larry Hector as the chief technology officer.

Hector earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Minnesota State University Mankato. He has more than 20 years of development, management and technology experience. Hector recently worked for Hewlett Packard.

Flag Family Media hires Rieckhoff

Flag Family Media has hired Andy Rieckhoff as sports director.

Rieckhoff earned a degree in broadcast journalism from North Dakota State University. Previously, he worked as the sports director for NDSU's student radio station, 96.3 KNDS. He has called more than 200 games for NDSU.

Blom, Ambros join Essentia Health

Dr. Melissa Blom has joined the Essentia Health-South University Clinic as a rheumatologist and Dr. Tadeu Ambros has joined the Essentia Health Cancer Center as a hematologist and oncologist. Both will work in Fargo.

Blom earned a medical degree from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Porto Alegre, Brazil. She completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami and a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Ambros earned a medical degree from the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre, Brazil. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Eckart joins DCN

Dana Eckart has joined DCN as an account executive in the Fargo office.

Eckart earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he was employed at Network Center Inc.

Discovery Benefits promotes eight

Discovery Benefits, Fargo, has promoted Dayna Swenson, Karl Baumgarten and Trevor Hopkins to supervisor-benefit account specialist, Lindsay Zellers to vice president-operations, Lindsay Johnson to director of operational performance, Nicole Hunt to director of operations, Brandon Haag to director of data exchange and Bradley Nelson to transition specialist.

Swenson joined Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a benefit account manager. She earned a degree in business administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Baumgarten joined Discovery Benefits in 2014 as a benefit account specialist and later became a team lead. He studied sports management at North Dakota State University.

Hopkins joined Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a benefit account specialist. He earned a degree in mass communications from MSUM.

Zellers joined Discovery Benefits in 2007 as a renewal specialist and has held a variety of operational positions. Most recently, she served as director-integration and process improvement, partner. Zellers earned a degree in finance from MSUM.

Johnson joined Discovery Benefits in 2007 as a claims adjudicator and has worked as supervisor, operations manager and director of operational service. She earned a degree in psychology from MSUM.

Hunt joined Discovery Benefits in 2010 as an account manager and later served as operations manager. She earned degrees in history and anthropology from MSUM.

Haag joined Discovery Benefits in 2010 as a contributions specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of senior operations and integration analysts before his most recent role as integration manager. Haag earned a degree in business administration from North Central University, Minneapolis.

Nelson joined Discovery Benefits in 2014 as a benefit account specialist. He earned a degree in marketing management from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City.

Sundog hires six

Sundog, Fargo, has hired Lori Howitz in media accounting/admin, Megan Glasow as a client consultant, Nazia Zaman as a software engineer, Surya Sharma as an associate software engineer, Karen Nelson as a senior client consultant and Waylon Loeb as a senior project manager.

Howitz studied business administration at University of Southern Colorado, Pueblo. Previously, she worked as a paraprofessional at South Elementary School in West Fargo and office manager of dogIDs in Fargo. She is pursuing a 230-hour yoga teacher-training certificate.

Glasow earned a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship. She has completed the Women's Executive Training Program through Stanford University and is Lean Healthcare certified through the University of Michigan. Currently, Glasow is pursuing an MBA at University of North Dakota.

Zaman earned a Ph.D. in computer science at North Dakota State University. Previously, Zaman was a software developer intern with TrueIT, Fargo.

Sharma earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from NDSU. Previously, he worked as a software engineering intern at Appareo Systems, Fargo.

Nelson earned a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from Concordia College, Moorhead. She holds ScrumMaster and Product Owner certifications through Scrum Alliance and is a graduate of United Way's 35 Under 35 program. Previously, Nelson worked as a program manager at CoreLink, Fargo. She is returning to Sundog.

Loeb earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Valley City (N.D.) State University. He holds multiple certifications, including Certified Scrum Professional, ScrumMaster and Lean Mastery. Previously, he worked for Bobcat Company, Navteq, CoreLink and, most recently, as a resource manager at Intelligent InSites, Fargo.