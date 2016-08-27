Professional development (Aug. 27, 2016)

Shelly Kegley and Doug Burchill, both senior vice presidents and commercial loan officers at Bell Bank, 3100 13th Ave. S., Fargo, have completed graduate school of banking programs.

Kegley has been with Bell Bank for 16 years. She completed the three-year program at the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colo., in two years because she is already a certified public accountant.

Burchill joined Bell Bank in 2003. He completed a three-year program on bank management at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis.

Tweten earns kitchen, bath designer certifications

Bill Tweten, lead designer at Western Products in Fargo, has earned accreditation as a Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer by the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Tweten is the only designer in the Fargo-Moorhead area to earn this certification. Tweten, who has almost 30 years of experience designing kitchens and baths, previously earned Certified Kitchen Designer and Certified Bath Designer designations, which require extensive testing from the National Kitchen and Bath association.

Designers who earn the CMKBD certification must have a minimum of seven years of experience in the industry, 100 hours of educational experience and demonstrate expert-level knowledge and ability in the design of residential kitchens and bathrooms that meet the standards of the National Kitchen and Bath Association.

Thuringer selected for Leadership program

Peterson Farms Seed employee Rob Thuringer has been accepted into the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership class.

Thuringer is one of 28 people from across rural South Dakota who was selected to participate in the leadership development program. Over the next 18 months, the group will meet to develop skills to help them shape the future of their rural communities and the state. Additionally, participants will study ag policy, civic engagement, community advocacy, future trends that could impact South Dakota agriculture and how to work with the state legislature.

Shorey earned N.D. Security Provider license

John J. Shorey III, president of JCJ Consulting, has earned his North Dakota Security Provider license from the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board.

Additionally, Shorey was elected chairman of the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board at its meeting Aug. 16. This is a governor-appointed board that licenses and regulates the private investigation and security industries.

