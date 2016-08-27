Building permits (Aug. 27, 2016)
Moorhead
H&S Contracting Inc., 4110 34th Ave. S., store, $560,000
Doug Mjolsness Construction, 426 Tessa Drive, new residential, $365,000
Rick Halvorson Construction, 1611 4th St. S., residential remodeling, $24,788
Home Improvements by Stenerson, 406 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,600
Dietrich Homes Inc., 1103 Lilac Lane, new residential, $300,000
Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity, 3118 32nd Ave. S., new residential, $110,000
Tecta America Greenberg Roofing, 510 Main Ave., nonresidential remodeling, $43,364
Fargo
Kallod Construction, 3005-3037 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $48,000
MBA Development, 670 4th Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $50,000
Home Design & Supply, 5069 S. Rose Creek Pkwy., residential remodeling, $100,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 3402 4th Ave. S., new commercial, $3.35 million
Olaf Anderson Construction, 3402 4th Ave. S., parking lot, $850,000
Studs to Rugs, 2402 N. Lilac Lane, residential remodeling, $30,000
Morton Buildings Inc., 3509 4th Ave. S., new commercial, $425,000
Morton Buildings Inc., 3509 4th Ave. S., parking lot, $25,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6092 59th St. S., new residential, $170,000
Paces Lodging, 4281 45th St. S., foundation, $80,000
1826 16th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6285 60th Ave. S., new residential, $210,000
Rogness Contracting Services, 3480 38th Ave. S., new multiple, $2.5 million
Heritage Homes, 3595 50th St. S., new residential, $287,000
Twin City Construction, 3576 S. Woodbury Court, residential remodeling, $100,000
Tornell Contracting, 5258 51st Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $52,000
Hammers Construction Inc., 3315 45th St. S., new commercial, $1,815,000
Hammers Construction Inc., 3315 45th St. S., parking lot, $175,000
Paula Rae Homes, 4273 S. Coventry Drive Unit C, new residential, $295,000
Krueger Construction, 2714 70th Ave. S., new residential, $280,000
Spire Custom Homes, 5403 35th Ave. S., new residential, $347,000
Paces Lodging, 4150 19th Ave. S., foundation, $87,000
Dave Schmidt Construction Inc., 2537 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $250,000
Bachmeier Custom Homes, 5943 S. Wildflower Drive, new residential, $500,000
Mortenson Construction, 5225 23rd Ave. S., parking lot, $762,390
Mortenson Construction, 5225 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $2,599,478
Opp Construction, 3060 25th St. S., parking lot, $739,900
Meinecke Johnson, 201 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $115,000
ABC Seamless, 2320 N. Willow Road, residential remodeling, $21,964
7709 S. University Drive, residential remodeling, $20,000