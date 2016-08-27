Business digest (Aug. 27, 2016)

The Bethany Auxiliary will hold a rummage sale to benefit the residents of Bethany Retirement Living from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bethany on 42nd, 4255 30th Ave. S., Fargo. Most items will be sold on a free-will basis.

Members of the auxiliary, Bethany volunteers, employees, residents and families, and others from the community donated thousands of gently used items for the sale. Items include clothing, toys and games, books, decor and furniture.

The rummage sale is a fundraiser that enables the auxiliary to purchase items and services that enhance the quality of life for residents of Bethany Retirement Living. To donate items or for additional information, contact Laurie Schnabel at (701) 478-8904 or lschnabel@bethanynd.org or Jessica Peck at (701) 239-3246 or jpeck@bethanynd.org.

McClure retires, Ristvedt purchases practice

Dr. Ron McClure has announced that he will retire from his dentistry practice, located at 520 Main Ave. No. 705 in Fargo.

McClure graduated from Northwestern University Dental School, Evanston, Ill., in 1974 and has spent 42 years practicing in Fargo. His practice has been transferred to Dr. Blake Ristvedt, who will assume care of his patients.

Ristvedt earned two bachelor's degrees at Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master's degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He graduated from University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, with distinction. Previously, he worked as an associate in a dental practice in Grand Forks.

For more information, visit www.mccluredental.com or call (701) 237-4341.

Chamber announces 2016-17 Leadership Class

The Chamber has announced its 2016-17 Leadership Fargo Moorhead West Fargo program class.

The following individuals were selected from a pool of applicants to participate in the program: Adam Ruud, Houston Engineering; Allyson Peterson, North Dakota State University Development Foundation and Alumni Association; Amanda Even, Dress for Success Red River Valley; Amanda Maslowski, Volt Workforce Solutions; Andy Erickson, Kinetic Leasing Inc.; Brandon Haney, Midco; Caitlin Stoecker, the Village Family Service Center; Chad Brousseau, Cass County Electric Cooperative; Chantel Carlson, Hilton Garden Inn; Chelsey Agather, Discovery Benefits; Cortnee Jensen, Mind Shift; Dave Bietz, Fargo Park District; Donna Block, Goldmark Property Management Inc.; Erik Stenehjem, First International Bank and Trust; Jamie Grant, Microsoft; Jenna Frost, American Crystal Sugar Co.; Jenna Studt, Flint Group; Jennifer Swenson, TMI Hospitality; Jordan Cook, Choice Financial; Kayla Gefroh, Wanzek;

Kelly Napoli, Obermiller Nelson Engineering Inc.; Kelsey Erbes, Eide Bailly LLP; Kevin Mehrer, Northern Lights Council, Boy Scouts of America; Kurt Lysne, Moore Engineering Inc.; Maria Steen, Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership; Mark Honzay, JLG Architects; Matt Gruchalla, Bell Bank; Melissa Rystad, Rasmussen College; Mitch Johnson, Minnesota State University Moorhead; Nikki Berglund, Bernie's Wines and Liquors/Luna Fargo; Paul Jarvis, United Capital; Rob Riness, Mortenson Construction; Sam Wheeldon, John Deere Electronic Solutions; Sarah Arnston, Impact Foundation; Shane Cullen, Park Co Realtors; Teran Germscheid, Wimmer's Diamonds; Thomas Loegering, Wanzek; Tim Stokka, Gate City Bank; Toby Krone, Moorhead Police Department; and Vanessa Anderson, Vogel Law Firm.

Orientation was held on Aug.11, and the students will meet monthly to hear from guest speakers, attend tours throughout the metro and work on a Community Change Initiative project.

Profile by Sanford opens third Fargo metro location

Profile by Sanford has opened its third location in the Fargo metro area, at 749 23rd Ave. E., Suite B, West Fargo. A grand opening celebration was held Aug. 24 at the new location. Events included a ribbon-cutting and public Zumba class. Door prizes and membership specials were also offered.

For more information, visit www.profileplan.net or call (877) 373-6069.