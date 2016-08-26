Are check registries still a necessity?

“Call it the online trap. It’s never been so easy to check your bank account balance,” says Gensler. “Millennials do it all the time on their smartphones. The not-so-small problem: what’s shown might not be a great source for judging whether you’ll be hit with overdraft fees or even have transactions declined.” Stock / The Forum

FARGO — Dave Ramsey, businessman, author, radio host, television personality and motivational speaker, has made his living touting financial knowledge and tips. His information isn't ground-breaking and doesn't mirror get-rich-quick schemes; instead his knowledge requires self-discipline, time and patience.

Ramsey has written countless articles on balancing a checkbook, or, as the banking world likes to call it, reconciling. He's so passionate about staying on track that he calls a lack of reconciling "crisis living."

Online banking has made recording transactions easy. It's a real-time tool that allows the person to have an automated record of transactions. It requires no pen or paper, and it even allows the person to see a running balance of the money left in the account. Everyone has access to online banking, so many don't think balancing a checkbook is necessary anymore.

But what happens when a supposedly fool-proof online banking system fails?

Well, according to Dave Ramsey and Forbes staff writer Lauren Gensler, online banking isn't fool-proof and eventually a mistake or two will be made.

"Call it the online trap. It's never been so easy to check your bank account balance," Gensler says. "Millennials do it all the time on their smartphones. The not-so-small problem: what's shown might not be a great source for judging whether you'll be hit with overdraft fees or even have transactions declined."

Although online banking shows a running balance, it does not immediately reflect checks that have been written but have not yet been processed. That means the consumer may not know when the funds will be subtracted from the account. "It's a gamble," Gensler says.

Another issue with relying on exclusively online banking is how banks process transactions. A 2015 study done by Pew Charitable Trusts revealed that 50 percent of banks process transactions from largest to smallest, which maximizes their overdraft fees. But it isn't just the bank's fault; digital banking is a fairly new system and working the kinks out will take time. Gensler says that real-time processing, when a transaction is shown on your account immediately, is a ways out.

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, consumers are also unhappy as they learn to handle the confusion over available balances, managing overdraft fees and understanding why some transactions seem delayed while others are immediate.

"It's very confusing," says Rebecca Borne, an attorney at the Center for Responsible Lending. "And the incentive that banks have to keep people confused is extraordinarily large."

So, what's a person to do?

"The point of balancing or reconciling your checking account is to make sure you and the bank agree on how much money is in your account," Ramsey says. And he says the easiest way to do that is to write every single transaction down in your checking account register and keep a running balance.

"If the numbers don't match up, you've probably forgotten to record a transaction. Look over your statement and try again," Ramsey says. "If it's been awhile since you balanced your checking account, you're probably not going to get it balanced this month. Just total things up the best you can and continue keeping your records. Next month, if you're off by the same amount, you can assume you're on track. Just make the correction in your register."

Tips for balancing your checkbook

• Don't forget to record interest earned on your account, bank corrections or service charges. These items typically appear at the top of your statement and can be easily missed.

• Always verify the amount you are depositing.

• Match all entries in your checkbook to those on your statement.

• List all outstanding checks or transactions that do not have a checkmark next to them.

• Do not put off reconciliation. This make the process more difficult, which means errors are more likely to happen.

• Always save your receipts if you haven't reconciled them.

• Always double check your ending balancing.