    Are you an introvert or extrovert?

    By awieck Today at 6:18 a.m.
    I's important for managers to understand where their employees fall on the scale of introverts to extroverts. Thinkstock / Special to The Forum

    The Myers & Briggs Foundation website provides statements meant to help people determine whether they are introverted or extroverted.

    The information was adapted from "Looking at Type: The Fundamentals" by Charles R. Martin.

    Extraversion:

    • I'm seen as "outgoing" or as a "people person."

    • I feel comfortable in groups and like working in them.

    • I have a wide range of friends and know lots of people.

    • I sometimes jump too quickly into an activity and don't allow enough time to think it over.

    • Before I start a project, I sometimes forget to stop and get clear on what I want to do and why.

    Introversion:

    • I am seen as "reflective" or "reserved."

    • I feel comfortable being alone and like things I can do on my own.

    • I prefer to know just a few people well.

    • I sometimes spend too much time reflecting and don't move into action quickly enough.

    • I sometimes forget to check with the outside world to see if my ideas really fit the experience.

