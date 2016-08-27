Are you an introvert or extrovert?

I's important for managers to understand where their employees fall on the scale of introverts to extroverts. Thinkstock / Special to The Forum

The Myers & Briggs Foundation website provides statements meant to help people determine whether they are introverted or extroverted.

The information was adapted from "Looking at Type: The Fundamentals" by Charles R. Martin.

Extraversion:

• I'm seen as "outgoing" or as a "people person."

• I feel comfortable in groups and like working in them.

• I have a wide range of friends and know lots of people.

• I sometimes jump too quickly into an activity and don't allow enough time to think it over.

• Before I start a project, I sometimes forget to stop and get clear on what I want to do and why.

Introversion:

• I am seen as "reflective" or "reserved."

• I feel comfortable being alone and like things I can do on my own.

• I prefer to know just a few people well.

• I sometimes spend too much time reflecting and don't move into action quickly enough.

• I sometimes forget to check with the outside world to see if my ideas really fit the experience.