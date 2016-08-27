Are you an introvert or extrovert?
The Myers & Briggs Foundation website provides statements meant to help people determine whether they are introverted or extroverted.
The information was adapted from "Looking at Type: The Fundamentals" by Charles R. Martin.
Extraversion:
• I'm seen as "outgoing" or as a "people person."
• I feel comfortable in groups and like working in them.
• I have a wide range of friends and know lots of people.
• I sometimes jump too quickly into an activity and don't allow enough time to think it over.
• Before I start a project, I sometimes forget to stop and get clear on what I want to do and why.
Introversion:
• I am seen as "reflective" or "reserved."
• I feel comfortable being alone and like things I can do on my own.
• I prefer to know just a few people well.
• I sometimes spend too much time reflecting and don't move into action quickly enough.
• I sometimes forget to check with the outside world to see if my ideas really fit the experience.