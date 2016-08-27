Entrants sought for Business Pitch Contest in Barnesville

The annual Barnesville Business Pitch Contest will be held at Old City Hall council chambers. Forum file photo

BARNESVILLE, Minn.—Area entrepreneurs have until Sept. 15 to apply to compete in the Barnesville Business Pitch Contest, slated for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Old City Hall council chambers.

The Spark your Startup contest is sponsored by the Barnesville Economic Development Authority, Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp., Stoneridge Software, Crown Appraisals, Protosthetics and DBS Inc.

The first-place finisher will receive $1,000 cash as well as mentoring hours and additional prizes. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the second- and third-place finishers as well as the people's choice winner.

Entrants are not required to be based in Barnesville to participate, but a forgivable $10,000 loan is available to the winner should they choose to do business in the city.

For more information, visit www.stoneridgesoftware.com/businesspitch.