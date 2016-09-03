Bankruptcies (Sept. 3, 2016)

Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Eric Edward Cole, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Sylvia Armstrong, also known as Sylvia Sayler, Dickinson, Chapter 7.

Luann Baker, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Julie Martha Rust, Hillsboro, Chapter 7.

Bryan Bellon and Adriana Hoskins, Mandan, Chapter 7.

James William Smith, Buchanan, Chapter 7.

James Roy Ashland, Hillsboro, Chapter 7.

Terry and Tammy Reed, formerly known as Tammy Welsh and Tammy Klubben, Grafton, Chapter 7.

Casey Allan Wenstad, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Timothy Joe Sr. and Kylie Jo Greshik, Jamestown, Chapter 13.

Randy L. Rose, formerly doing business as Rose Works, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Garrison Ward, Taylor, Chapter 7.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Shelly Marie Johnson, formerly known as Shelly Marie O'Dell, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7.

Daniel J. and Alysa S. Olmschenk, Moorhead, Chapter 7.

Kevin M. and Karen L. Hanson, Moorhead, Chapter 7.

Debra Marie Eguwe, also known as Debra Marie Jones and Debra Marie Hegg, Wadena, Chapter 7.