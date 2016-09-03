Every penny counts: Small ways to save day-by-day

Using IFTTT (if this then that) recipes, users can make rules for saving such as “if I meet my daily steps goal, then transfer money to my savings.” snapmunk.com / Special To The Forum

Using IFTTT (if this then that) recipes and the Qapital app, users can make rules for saving such as “if I meet my daily steps goal, then transfer money to my savings.” snapmunk.com / Special To The Forum

FARGO — Some describe them as self-disciplined, thrifty, diligent or determined. They are people who have a vision for the future. They make lists, set goals and stick to them.

We call them "savers."

But the mystery goes beyond the ability to save. Why do some people thrive at saving while, for others, money burns a hole in their pocket?

"We're so used to instant gratification — you can download books or pay for music. You click a button and get something in a couple days," says Nancy Kvamme, who has done personal finance coaching in the past.

Perhaps, temptation plays a part.

"Some people are just more disciplined," says Lynn Johnson, director of retail banking at Bell Bank. "We are in an 'instant gratification' society, and some are not willing to wait. It seems like most often, our attitudes stem from our upbringing. We tend to emulate how our parents or grandparents did or did not save."

But no matter which group people fall into, saving is important for the security it provides. "A lot of people live paycheck-to-paycheck, then when something comes up they end up putting it on credit cards and it costs (them) more," Kvamme says.

"It is not only important — it is essential to save money to help secure your future," Johnson says. "Like it or not, we need to be prepared for the unexpected. Whether it's a small event or a major life-changer, you'll have less stress in your household knowing that you have a 'cushion.' "

When is the best time to start? Johnson says now.

"What I've seen in my banking career is that good savers are the people who are patient and consistent over a long period of time," she says. "Even saving a small amount each month is better than nothing."

Use these ideas to save little-by-little (because every penny counts):

Partake in savings challenges

Johnson says New Year's saving challenges are a great way to kickstart saving. "Beginning the first week in January, deposit $1 a week," she says. "If you increase your savings by a dollar each week — $1 the first week, $2 the second week, $3 the third week and so on — you'll be amazed at how quickly the savings add up. By the end of the year, you'll have more than $1,300."

But such challenges aren't tied to a specific start date. Kvamme says a 52-week challenge works the same way and can be started any time. A quick Google search for saving challenges provides a variety of plans for various savings goals, including a 365-day saving plan that starts with a penny and increasing by a penny each day to yield $668 by the end of the year.

Embrace apps

In 2016, there's an app for nearly everything, including savings. By linking checking and saving accounts, Digit analyzes spending and transfers a small amount of money it deems the user won't need into their savings account automatically.

Unsplurge allows users to set up specific goals and tracks their savings, while the app provides visual incentives along the way.

Using IFTTT (if this then that) recipes, Qapital prompts users to set rules that coordinate with saving. Because the recipes link with several apps, users can create recipes to save for a vacation whenever the weather calls for a rainy day or to transfer money to savings when they meet their daily steps goal. Users can also create recipes that fine them for breaking rules like not getting enough sleep according to their fitness tracker.

Set up auto-save

Just like setting up auto-bill pay, saving can be done automatically, too.

"See if your employer can split up your direct deposit into a savings (account) for you, rather than relying on your own willpower to do it," Johnson says. "If that isn't an option, set up an automatic transfer from checking to savings to coincide with when your paychecks come in."

Utilize a (traditional or electronic) piggy bank

Traditional piggy banks aren't extinct. In fact, Johnson suggests leaving a piggy bank on the kitchen counter "so that it's always top-of-mind," she says. "Empty out change from your pockets, wallet and vehicles as often as possible, and add it to the piggy bank."

"Electronic piggy banks" have also gained popularity in the past few years. "Some credit cards or banks have programs where they will round (transactions) up a dollar or $5 and put that extra into an account for you," Kvamme says. "You're saving that way without knowing."

At Bell Bank it's called the "ChangeSaver program" but many banks have similar options, giving customers the option to round up transactions to the nearest dollar and deposit that money into savings.

"Essentially, it's an electronic way to toss your change into a savings jar," Johnson says. "If you want your savings to grow even faster, you can choose to add either $1 or $2 to your savings each time you use your debit card, instead of rounding up." Some banks will even match a percentage of what you save.

At the end of the day, if people want to save money, they need to make it a priority not just a fairy-tale wish.

"You need to make a conscious choice to make good decisions with your money every day, and be intentional about the things you buy," Johnson says. "Set an achievable, short-term goal. Once you reach the first goal, you'll be amazed at how addicting and satisfying it can become to save money."