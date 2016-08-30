FARGO — Apparently, Scott Stratten can sell anything. As a national sales training manager, he trained people to sell bubble wrap.

"I sold AIR to people," he said Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the third annual FargoConnect, a daylong marketing communications and technology conference hosted by Flint Group.

Stratten, president of UnMarketing, entertained the full house of 500 with humor, stories and business advice gleaned from his many years of experience.

Among the strategies he wove into his presentation:

Stories matter. He used the example of Joshie, the well-loved toy giraffe left behind by a little boy at a Ritz-Carlton, as an example of how a compelling story can have a bigger impact than any marketing strategy.

The staff there not only overnighted Joshie to the boy for free, they included photos of his ritzy "vacation" at the hotel, complete with spa treatment and poolside R&R.

"We think marketing's the message, and it's not," he said. "It's the stories that spread, it's the stories that are shared."

Focus on the front line. Stratten explained that everyone within a company represents that company's brand, and that the best way to improve the bottom line is to improve the front line.

"Employees are 'brand-keepers,' " he said. "The best marketing you can do is hire better."

Use social media thoughtfully. Don't use technology for the sake of using technology; use it if it makes sense for your company, brand and strategy.

"We're doing these brash, quick-think decisions for strategies that should be planned six months to a year to 18 months down the road," he said. "That's not strategy, that's reacting. That's poor marketing. Reacting is poor marketing."

Immediacy counts. Stratten told the story of Delta's quick response to his Twitter vent about a flight attendant's attitude to demonstrate that branding happens in real time, and the timing of a response is as important as the response itself.

"These channels are open 24/7. You can't turn off the light," he said. "Don't try to have a presence without being present."

The second keynote speaker, Jon Pederson, chief technology officer for Midco, reported steady growth in web traffic since 2010, 75 percent of which is currently devoted to video. He shared Midco partner CableLabs' vision of what the future of high-speed networks might look like, which included autonomous driving and virtual-reality games.

Pederson emphasized the importance of speed and low latency (the time it takes to access data online), noting that Midco, a FargoConnect sponsor, was named 2016's Best Gaming ISP by PC Magazine.

"The No. 1 reason customers switch providers is speed," he said, adding that Midco's expansion into Fargo is 85 percent done and expected to be complete next summer.

Stratten and Pederson were followed by other national and local keynote speakers, including Jay Baer, president of Convince and Convert; Garrett Moon, co-founder of CoSchedule; Christy Wright Barnett, assistant vice president of sales, mid-market, at Sizmek Digital Advertising; and Lou D'Angeli, senior director of marketing and public relations for Cirque du Soleil.