Building permits (Sept. 3, 2016)
Moorhead
Wendt Construction Inc., 3325 43rd St. S., store, $430,000
Dan Savageau Construction Inc., 3403 Village Green Drive, residential remodeling, $75,000
JV Hough Inc., 4444 17th St. S., new residential, $142,000
JV Hough Inc., 4436 17th St. S., new residential, $185,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 4118 14th Ave. S., new residential, $174,000
Allen Custom Homes, 4423 15th St. S., new residential, $252,100
Jordahl Custom Homes, 4208 14th Ave. S., new residential, $155,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 4006 14th Ave. S., new residential, $167,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 4106 14th Ave. S., new residential, $196,000
Daniel Parrow, 3455 17th St. S., new residential, $195,000
Gehrtz Construction Services, 3601 12th Ave. S., nonresidential remodeling, $30,563,845
Gehrtz Construction Services, 4400 24th Ave. S., school, $17,409,157
Daniel Parrow, 3541 17th St. S., new residential, $205,000
Daniel Parrow, 3557 17th St. S., new residential, $195,000
Fargo
Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 1930 67th Ave. S., new residential, $390,000
Accent Contracting, 4910 S. Rose Creek Parkway, residential remodeling, $40,280
Studs to Rugs, 1325 5th St. S., residential remodeling, $30,000
Accent Contracting, 1417 8th St. S., residential remodeling, $20,500
Luttrell Concrete Construction Inc., 4731 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $700,000
Roers Construction Inc., 1151 32nd Ave. N., foundation, $446,254
Delta Construction, 4101 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $75,000
Hohertz Construction, 6313 27th St. S., garage, $26,000
1726 10th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Paces Lodging, 4281 45th St. S., new commercial, $630,000
Paces Lodging, 4281 45th St. S., parking lot, $120,000
Lee Jones & Son Construction, 3261 42nd St. S., new commercial, $1.03 million
Building Concepts, 3571 N. Grandwood Drive, new residential, $400,000
Dan Lindquist Construction, 1524 8th St. S., garage, $40,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6082 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $167,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6077 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $175,000
1101 1st Ave. N., parking lot, $34,700
Preferred Builders, 3625 S. Lincoln St., commercial remodeling, $130,000
JE Dunn Construction, 4202 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $117,000
Diversified Contractors, 3491 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $134,800
Jordahl Custom Homes, 4761 S. Lavonne Court, residential remodeling, $25,000
Lexstar Construction, 3985 56th St. S., new commercial, $1.45 million
Lexstar Construction, 3985 56th St. S., parking lot, $150,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 3372 54th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Platinum Home Contracting Inc., 5489 35th Ave. S., new residential, $275,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., foundation, $2,692,550
3501 S. River Drive, residential remodeling, $40,000
Waters Construction, 1201 S. Westrac Drive, commercial remodeling, $75,000
West Fargo
Luxury Builders, 1953 Pentland St., residential remodeling, $45,000
Limelight Builders, 5318 8th St. W., new residential, $220,000
Limelight Builders, 5326 8th St. W., new residential, $220,000
Thomsen Homes, 2121 12th St. W., new residential, $194,000
Brad Paul Enterprises, 2282 14th St. W., new residential, $275,000
Gehrtz Construction Services, 434 Sheyenne St., commercial foundation, $255,000
Square Builders, 626 3rd Ave. E., residential remodeling, $22,000
Paul Davis Restoration, 928 Westwynd Drive, residential remodeling, $110,184
Thomsen Homes, 905 28th Ave. W., new residential, $141,000
Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, 4438 Sunset Blvd., residential remodeling, $52,000
Vision Construction, 840 26th Ave. E., new commercial, $850,000
Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W., new commercial, $1,700,000
Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W., new commercial, $1,283,580