    Building permits (Sept. 3, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:07 a.m.

    Moorhead

    Wendt Construction Inc., 3325 43rd St. S., store, $430,000

    Dan Savageau Construction Inc., 3403 Village Green Drive, residential remodeling, $75,000

    JV Hough Inc., 4444 17th St. S., new residential, $142,000

    JV Hough Inc., 4436 17th St. S., new residential, $185,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4118 14th Ave. S., new residential, $174,000

    Allen Custom Homes, 4423 15th St. S., new residential, $252,100

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4208 14th Ave. S., new residential, $155,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4006 14th Ave. S., new residential, $167,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4106 14th Ave. S., new residential, $196,000

    Daniel Parrow, 3455 17th St. S., new residential, $195,000

    Gehrtz Construction Services, 3601 12th Ave. S., nonresidential remodeling, $30,563,845

    Gehrtz Construction Services, 4400 24th Ave. S., school, $17,409,157

    Daniel Parrow, 3541 17th St. S., new residential, $205,000

    Daniel Parrow, 3557 17th St. S., new residential, $195,000

    Fargo

    Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 1930 67th Ave. S., new residential, $390,000

    Accent Contracting, 4910 S. Rose Creek Parkway, residential remodeling, $40,280

    Studs to Rugs, 1325 5th St. S., residential remodeling, $30,000

    Accent Contracting, 1417 8th St. S., residential remodeling, $20,500

    Luttrell Concrete Construction Inc., 4731 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $700,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 1151 32nd Ave. N., foundation, $446,254

    Delta Construction, 4101 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $75,000

    Hohertz Construction, 6313 27th St. S., garage, $26,000

    1726 10th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Paces Lodging, 4281 45th St. S., new commercial, $630,000

    Paces Lodging, 4281 45th St. S., parking lot, $120,000

    Lee Jones & Son Construction, 3261 42nd St. S., new commercial, $1.03 million

    Building Concepts, 3571 N. Grandwood Drive, new residential, $400,000

    Dan Lindquist Construction, 1524 8th St. S., garage, $40,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 6082 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $167,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 6077 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $175,000

    1101 1st Ave. N., parking lot, $34,700

    Preferred Builders, 3625 S. Lincoln St., commercial remodeling, $130,000

    JE Dunn Construction, 4202 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $117,000

    Diversified Contractors, 3491 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $134,800

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4761 S. Lavonne Court, residential remodeling, $25,000

    Lexstar Construction, 3985 56th St. S., new commercial, $1.45 million

    Lexstar Construction, 3985 56th St. S., parking lot, $150,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 3372 54th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Platinum Home Contracting Inc., 5489 35th Ave. S., new residential, $275,000

    Olaf Anderson Construction, 225 4th St. N., foundation, $2,692,550

    3501 S. River Drive, residential remodeling, $40,000

    Waters Construction, 1201 S. Westrac Drive, commercial remodeling, $75,000

    West Fargo

    Luxury Builders, 1953 Pentland St., residential remodeling, $45,000

    Limelight Builders, 5318 8th St. W., new residential, $220,000

    Limelight Builders, 5326 8th St. W., new residential, $220,000

    Thomsen Homes, 2121 12th St. W., new residential, $194,000

    Brad Paul Enterprises, 2282 14th St. W., new residential, $275,000

    Gehrtz Construction Services, 434 Sheyenne St., commercial foundation, $255,000

    Square Builders, 626 3rd Ave. E., residential remodeling, $22,000

    Paul Davis Restoration, 928 Westwynd Drive, residential remodeling, $110,184

    Thomsen Homes, 905 28th Ave. W., new residential, $141,000

    Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, 4438 Sunset Blvd., residential remodeling, $52,000

    Vision Construction, 840 26th Ave. E., new commercial, $850,000

    Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W., new commercial, $1,700,000

    Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W., new commercial, $1,283,580

