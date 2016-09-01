Fargo Brewing Ale House comes to south Fargo

Different beers made by Fargo Brewing Co. are on tap at its taproom Ale House in south Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Bill Stiller, chef, Jessica Click, assistant general manager, and Eric Krogh, general manager show off the new Ale House in south Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Fans of Fargo Brewing Co. have enjoyed beers at the production facility in north Fargo since 2013, but they'll find an upgrade in just about everything at the company's new taproom across town.

Fargo Brewing's facility at 610 N. University Drive was built "industrial production-first," according to co-founder Jared Hardy. The small taproom there was a bit of an add-on, he said.

But Fargo Brewing Ale House, which took over a 2,700-square-foot space in Fargo's Prairie Stone Center at 4445 17th Ave. S., will boast a more customer-focused atmosphere and seating for about 85 when it officially opens Friday, Sept. 2.

The new location doesn't have all the brewing equipment that will remain at the north Fargo facility, which will still have its own taproom.

Instead, Ale House will focus on serving up a rotating list of 14 regular and seasonal or specialty beers and root beer while emphasizing a casual, comfortable setting and limited food menu.

New features

Aaron Hill, another founder of Fargo Brewing along with brothers Chris and John Anderson, said the new taproom is a "more polished" space.

"This whole thing is meant for customer experience, versus our focus up there (in north Fargo) is production and we throw the garage door open and turn the lights on and just hang out," he said.

It's also a more convenient location for locals and visitors who don't come downtown, Hardy said.

"One thing we've noticed as we do tastings at Happy Harry's or we do launch events, there's a lot of people that you don't see very often in the taproom downtown," he said.

The kind of beer and quality will stay the same, Hardy said, even if the setting is different.

Fargo Brewing Ale House also will offer a limited food menu with cheese and meat plates, appetizers and sandwiches, with the bulk of offerings made in the on-site kitchen. Bill Stiller, a longtime fixture in the local fine dining scene who went to culinary school in Minneapolis, will serve as chef.

Hardy said it'll be a nice addition that will work as a place to grab lunch or enjoy snacks with a beer.

"It's either food made with beer or that goes well with beer," he said, with many menu items incorporating Fargo Brewing's own brews.

The new space also gives the company more chances to experiment with specialty brews, according to Hill. It's hard to get customer feedback on new beers when they drop off a keg at a local bar or restaurant, he said, but in the taproom, workers can get feedback and watch customers' reactions right there.

"We'll be able to try more things and do more things to hopefully give those retailers more unique, fun products," Hill said.

Fargo Brewing Ale House will have limited hours over Labor Day weekend of 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 3, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The taproom will be closed on Labor Day.

After that, this 21-plus business will have regular hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Business profile

What: Fargo Brewing Ale House

Where: 4445 17th Ave. S., Fargo

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Contact: (701) 205-4188

Online: www.facebook.com/FargoBrewingAleHouse