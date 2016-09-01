Fargo JCPenney to roll out appliance showroom

An example of a JCPenney appliance showroom. Special to the Forum

An example of a JCPenney appliance showroom. Special to the Forum

The Fargo location is one of 500 stores nationwide that will begin selling major appliances. The rollout will be complete early this fall.

The appliance department, on the second floor, will have about 100 appliances models on display, showcasing refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers from brands such as Samsung, LG, GE and Hotpoint. Customers can receive financing, free delivery and rewards on purchases.

For more information, visit www.jcp.com.