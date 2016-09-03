Professional development (Sept. 3, 2016)

Mitch Okeson, principal engineer at Sandman Structural Engineers, Moorhead, has passed the structural engineering exams to become licensed as a structural engineer.

Hoppe earns Certified Financial Planner certification

Jessica Hoppe, relationship manager with Alerus in Fargo, has earned certified financial planner certification from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Hoppe earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead and an MBA from North Dakota State University. She joined Alerus in 2012.

