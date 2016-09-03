Honors and officers (Sept. 3, 2016)

The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber has named its 2016-17 board of directors.

Newly elected board members are Tom Dawson, Dawson Insurance; Mike Dragosavich, Spotlight Media Inc.; Jenni Huotari, Eide Bailly; and Joanna Slominski, Mortenson Construction.

Additionally, Judd Graham, Bremer Bank, has been named chair; Steve Swiontek, Gate City Bank, has been named chair elect; Mark Nisbet, Xcel Energy, has been named treasurer; and Jon Riewer, Eventide Senior Living Communities, is the immediate past chair.

Returning board members include: Beverley Adams, Sanford Health; Bernie Dardis, Indigo Signworks; Kyle Dorow, Essentia Health; Jodi Duncan, Flint Group; Peggy Kennedy, Minnesota State Community and Technical College; Michelle Kommer, Western State Bank; Doug Restemayer, D-S Beverages Inc.; and Jeffry Volk, Moore Engineering Inc.

Bell Bank named to Best Banks to Work For list

Bell Bank has been named to the Best Banks to Work For list by American Banker Magazine. Bell was No. 1 among banks with $3 billion to $10 billion in assets, and ranked third overall among the 60 banks to achieve Best Bank status.

To be considered, banks must be a commercial or savings bank, thrift, mutual association, mutual savings bank or savings and loan association with at least 50 employees working in the U.S.

Bodvig, Glood earn Medal of Valor

Kelsey Bodvig and Greg Glood, both paramedics at F-M Ambulance Service, were awarded the Medal of Valor at an awards ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 31 at F-M Ambulance Service, 2215 18th St. S., Fargo. The Medal of Valor is not awarded on a regular basis. It is awarded only when a team member has provided exceptional patient care or service that is beyond normal expectations.

Bodvig will receive the award for performing an exceptional act of service and bravery when she responded to an armed standoff as part of the Red River Valley SWAT Tactical EMS Team, attempting to provide lifesaving medical care to a fellow team member.

Glood will receive the award for going above and beyond the call of duty when he stopped while off duty to render assistance to a victim who was trapped inside a house that was on fire. Glood was able to stop bystanders from entering the residence, which prevented further injuries or death. Glood remained on the scene and assisted the responding crews with the care and treatment of the victim who was trapped with critical injuries.

NDSCS names homecoming honorees

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, will honor a group of distinguished alumni and friends Sept. 23 during the Alumni and Friends Awards Recognition.

Honorees are: Woody Caspers, Alumnus of the Year; the Clifford and Pauline Worner family, 2016 Family Tradition Award; Harold and Jean Diederick, Wildcats of the Year; Econofoods and Econo Wine and Spirits, Friend of the College award; Ed and Pat Shorma, 2016 NDSCS Parade Grand Marshals; and Shelley Blome, Commitment to Excellence award.

Prairie Business names Best Places to Work

Prairie Business magazine has released their 2016 list of the Best Places to Work.

Local honorees are: Odney, Marco, Midco, Minnkota Windows, Alerus, All-Terrain Grounds Maintenance, Border States Electric, Cornerstone Bank, Dakota Supply Group, DFC Consultants Ltd., Eide Bailly LLP, First International Bank and Trust, Gate City Bank, Great North Insurance Services, H2M, Houston Engineering Inc., Integrity Windows and Doors, JLG Architects, Liberty Business Systems, Network Center Inc., Obermiller Nelson Engineering Inc., Preference Personnel, RDO Equipment Co., Starion Financial and Sundog.

Companies were nominated through an anonymous employee satisfaction survey and rated in areas including work environment, employee benefits and happiness. Prairie Business received nearly 950 surveys from companies in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Northwestern Mutual ranks first on industry list

Northwestern Mutual ranked first in the financial services industry and second in overall among companies in Selling Power magazine's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.

This is the 14th consecutive year that Northwestern Mutual has been named among the top 50 companies.

Fredrikson and Byron names new shareholders

Fredrikson and Byron, Fargo, has elected Jessica L. Foss, Michael S. Raum and Aubrey J. Zuger as new shareholders of the firm.

Foss is a member of the trusts and estates group and works with clients on personal and financial estate planning.

Raum is a member of the agribusiness and cooperatives, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, securities and tax disputes and litigation groups, and he focuses his practice on commercial law with an emphasis on tax matters.

Zuger is a member of the litigation, appellate, employment and labor and white collar and regulatory defense groups and represents clients in commercial litigation and employment-related disputes.

Tamarac names Volunteer of the Year

Ken Mattson of Ogema, Minn., has earned Tamarac Wildlife Refuge's 2016 Volunteer of the Year Award at the annual recognition banquet held Aug. 25.

Mattson began volunteering in 2008 and has taken on many roles, including participating in the annual Spring Clean-up Day, assisting with water quality monitoring, conducting loon, grebe and tern surveys as well as educating local anglers about aquatic invasives. In 2016, Mattson donated more than 250 hours and has now accumulated more than 1,000 volunteer hours.