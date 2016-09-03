Contributions (Sept. 3, 2016)

YWCA Cass Clay, Fargo, was awarded $1,000 from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. The grant will be used to purchase one new washer and dryer set to update the 13-year-old emergency shelter for homeless women and children's resident laundry room.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is a Twin Cities-based nonprofit foundation providing grants to agencies throughout Minnesota that help hungry and homeless people. For more information, visit www.oyh.org.

NDSU, Sanford Health select grant recipients

Three research projects have received $250,000 in seed funding from the Sanford Health North Dakota State University Collaborative Seed Grant program. NDSU researchers will have opportunities to collaborate with investigators from Sanford Research. The research will address key objectives of the Profile by Sanford program in relation to human nutrition, weight management and other dietary-related areas.

The three NDSU projects selected for funding are Protein Intake and Muscular Health with Aging: Effects of Increased Physical Activity, Downregulation of D5D to exploit anti-cancer effect of ω-6 diet supplementation for colon cancer treatment and The Effect of Nutrient Intake and Probiotic Administration on Weight and Glucoregulation Before and After Bariatric Surgery: A Combined Human and Murine Approach.