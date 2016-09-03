Business digest (Sept. 3, 2016)

The U.S. Department of Energy has contracted Packet Digital to develop a cost-effective, fault-tolerant nuclear fuel monitoring system to ensure safe, secure use and storage of nuclear material across industries.

The DOE offered Packet Digital a Small Business Innovation Research contract to demonstrate the proof of concept of a system to monitor critical environmental conditions and providing feedback regarding the health and status of a nuclear facility to a monitoring station through a redundant, fault-tolerant network of sensors. Packet Digital will design the support circuitry and processing to integrate neutron detection into the system and improve usability, performance and battery life.

The prototype design is scheduled for completion in February 2017.

Peterson Farms Seed hosts field day

Peterson Farms Seed's annual Field Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Peterson Farms Seed, 3104 164th Ave. S.E., Harwood, N.D. This event will feature guest speakers, ag displays and demos as well as tours of Peterson Farms Seed replicated seed plots.

For more information, visit www.petersonfarmsseed.com or call (701) 282-7476.

Myriad Mobile celebrates five years

Myriad Mobile, Fargo, celebrated five years in business in August, 2016. In that time, the business has grown from two people in a dorm room to 35 people in multiple locations throughout the upper Midwest.

For more information, visit www.myriadmobile.com.

Whitetail Trophy Properties expands

Whitetail Trophy Properties, a real estate company that specializes in recreational and farm land, has expanded into North Dakota. To learn more about buying or selling land in North Dakota and Western Minnesota, call Josh Miller at (218) 850-8627 or visit www.whitetailproperties.com.

West Funeral Home celebrates 100 years

West Funeral Home, 226 4th Ave. W., West Fargo, will celebrate 100 years and four generations of licensed ownership with a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

For more information, visit www.westfuneralhome.com.