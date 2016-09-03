Hires and promotions (Sept. 3, 2016)

Majetic earned a degree in business management from Rasmussen College, Fargo.

Anne Carlsen Center hires Page

The Anne Carlsen Center, Fargo, has hired Trisha Page as behavioral health services program administrator.

Page earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Minnesota State University, where she also earned distinction and engagement recognition. She holds a master's certificate in autism studies from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and is a member of the National Autism Leadership Collaborative. Previously, Page served as the autism coordinator for the state of North Dakota. She was instrumental in building the State Autism Services program.

Cass County Sheriff's Office promotes seven

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has promoted Katie Fuller to lieutenant; Sam Hernandez, Tom Tschida, Steve Hirchert and Brad McLean to sergeant; and Travis McNamara and Justin Mortenson to patrol.

Fuller has been with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2007. She served as part-time juvenile detention officer in the Juvenile Detention Division from 2007 to 2009. Fuller then served as a full-time correctional officer in the Corrections Division in 2009. In 2012 Fuller was promoted to a corporal and 2013 promoted to a sergeant in the Corrections Division. In 2015 Fuller was transferred to the Court Transport Division as a sergeant. Lt. Fuller will served in the Corrections Division as a jail operations lieutenant.

Hernandez was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2008. Hernandez served in the Corrections Division as a correctional officer from 2008 to 2013 and was then promoted to corporal in 2013. Hernandez has also served on the CERT team since 2009. Sgt. Hernandez will serve as a shift commander in the Corrections Division.

Tschida has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2005. Tschida served in the Corrections Division as a correctional officer from 2005 to 2011 and was then promoted to corporal in 2011. Sgt. Tschida will serve as a shift commander in the Corrections Division.

Hirchert has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2011. Hirchert served in the Corrections Division as a correctional officer from 2011 to 2013 and was then promoted to corporal in 2013. Hirchert has also served on the CERT team since 2011. Sgt. Hirchert will serve as a shift commander in the Corrections Division.

McLean has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2000. McLean served in the Corrections Division as a correctional officer from 2000 to 2007 and was then promoted to corporal in 2007. McLean has also served on the CERT team since 2009 and is currently an assistant CERT commander. Sgt. McLean will serve as a shift commander in the Corrections Division.

McNamara has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2014. McNamara served as a correctional officer in the Corrections Division from 2014 to 2016. Deputy McNamara will serve in the patrol unit of the Field Services Division.

Mortenson has served with the Cass County Sheriff's Office since 2012. Mortenson served as a correctional officer in the Corrections Division from 2012 to 2016. Deputy Mortenson will serve in the patrol unit of the Field Services Division.

Cass County Sheriff's Office hires four

Lisa Carver, Brad Heger, Samuel Stafki and Laif Rognlin have been hired as correctional officers with the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The deputies will serve in the Corrections Division.

Sandman Structural Engineers hires four

Sandman Structural Engineers, Moorhead, has hired Chad Holman and Peter Tran as structural technicians and Adam Bakken as an engineer in training.

Holman graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead. He has 24 years of structural engineering experience.

Tran earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from California State University Long Beach.

Bakken graduated from MSCTC. He has 18 years of architectural and shop drawing experience.

Prairie Roots Co-op hires general manager

Prairie Roots Food Co-op, Fargo, has hired Kurt Kopperud as general manager.

Kopperud earned degrees in political science and history from North Dakota State University. Previously, he worked for Whole Foods Market in various roles including grocery team leader.

Absolute Marketing Group hires Krabbenhoft

Absolute Marketing Group, Fargo, has hired Elisabeth Krabbenhoft as web project manager.

Krabbenhoft earned a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising from North Dakota State University. Previously, she worked for the Office Sign Company, Fargo, as a customer service manager.

Diemert joins First Community Credit Union

Amanda Diemert has joined First Community Credit Union, Fargo, as a mortgage underwriter.

Diemert has experience in underwriting mortgage loans, including conventional, USDA and FHA loans.

Pediatric Therapy Partners hires Jaeger

Pediatric Therapy Partners, Fargo, has hired Tara Jaeger as a physical therapist.

Jaeger earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training and exercise science from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a doctorate in physical therapy from University of Jamestown (N.D.).

Felt joins Western State Bank

Sam Felt has joined Western State Bank, West Fargo, as a communications specialist in the sales and marketing department.

Felt earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communication from North Dakota State University. Previously, she worked as a marketing intern at the NDSU Wellness Center.

FBS hires three

FBS, Fargo, has hired Keri Parrish as quality assurance lead engineer for Portals 2, Michelle Carter as sales manager for the company's Broker and Agent products division and Jeffery Stephens as a tech support member.

Parrish will work from her home in Tampa, Fla.

Carter graduated from the University of the Arts, London. She will be telecommuting from her home in Sacramento, Calif.

Stephens previously worked at Skateland, Fargo, as the office manager and Skate Store sales associate.

Wickenheiser joins AE2S

Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Fargo, has hired Carol Wickenheiser as a lead geographic information systems specialist.

Wickenheiser earned a bachelor's degrees in business administration and Spanish from Concordia College, Moorhead.

Sanford Health hires five

Sanford Health has hired Dr. Melanie Chihak at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center and Sanford Medical Center Broadway; physician assistant Jill Hankey at the Sanford Broadway Clinic; nurse practitioner Carrie Pfaff at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center; nurse practitioner Jessica Silveri at the Sanford Broadway Clinic; and Dr. Nicholas Smith at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and the Sanford Moorhead Campus. All are accepting new patients.

Chihak earned her osteopathic degree from Touro University College of Health Sciences in Valiejo, Calif. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., as well as a fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn.

Hankey earned her graduate degree from Western University of Health Services in Pomona, Calif. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Pfaff earned her graduate degree from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. She is a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Silveri earned her graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She is a board certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Smith earned his osteopathic degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisberg, W.V. He completed a residency in family medicine at Riverside Regional Medical in Newport, Va., and a residency in sports medicine at Bon Secours St. Francis in Richmond, Va. He is board certified in family medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Industrial Builders hires three

Industrial Builders, Fargo, has hired Skyler Dutton as the logistics coordinator, Jason Schultz as a project manager and Phillip Manz as an assistant project manager, grain and millwright division.

Dutton earned degrees in criminal justice and physical education from Jamestown (N.D.) College. Previously, he worked as a police officer in Grand Forks and West Fargo as well as the health safety and environment manager for Pioneer Wireline in Williston, N.D.

Schultz earned a degree in drafting from Colorado Springs (Colo.) Technical College. Previously, he worked for Hammer Construction in Colorado Springs as a project manager. He started a concrete company in Fargo called Chameleon Construction and later a general construction firm called Northern Edge.

Manz earned a degree in welding from Northland Technical College, Thief River Falls, Minn., and a degree in industrial technology from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Previously, he worked for Case IH and Vigen Construction.

Discovery Benefits hires 14, promotes 8

Discovery Benefits, Fargo, has hired Spencer Nordman as a senior internal auditor, Patrick Anderson as a senior network engineer, Ryan Mohr as a senior account manager, Amanda Breen as a marketing coordinator, Jace Fillner as a technical support associate, Jacob Brannan and Kyle Anderson as account specialists, Kyle Sorby as an account manager, Emily Wahler as an implementation manager and Julia Dobbins, Heather Leichtenberg, Rachel Bosh, Samantha Ruter and Susan Johnson as participant services specialists.

Discovery Benefits has promoted Zac Rotvold to service expert-participant services, Lexi Blomberg to participant services team lead-strategic partnerships, Angela Trupka to account manager, Tracy Gustafson to financial operations manager, Erica Andring to team lead-account management, Anne Gillie and Josh Svaleson to account specialist supervisors and Kari Hager to learning and development-operations.

Rotvold joined Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a participant services specialist. Previously, he worked as an online banking supervisor at Bank of the West.

Blomberg started working at Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a participant services specialist. Previously, she worked as a salon manager and certified makeover specialist/key holder at Sephora. Blomberg graduated from Josef's School of Hair Design for cosmetology and studied at the Art Institute of Minnesota.

Trupka joined Discovery Benefits in 2014 as a benefits renewal specialist. She became part of the benefits account specialist team in 2015. Trupka earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality tourism management from North Dakota State University.

Gustafson joined Discovery Benefits in 2007 and worked as employer account specialist, operations supervisor and senior operations specialist.

Andring joined Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a benefit account manager. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Gillie joined Discovery Benefits in 2014 as a benefit account specialist and later became a team lead. Previously, she was an administrative assistant at Frandsen Investment Services. Gillie earned a bachelor's degree in communications from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.

Svaleson joined Discovery Benefits in 2015 as a COBRA account specialist. Previously, Svaleson worked as a fabrication specialist and rotational molding machine operator at Dakota Molding. He earned a bachelor's degree in university studies from NDSU.

Hager joined Discovery Benefits' claims department in 2008 and later transitioned to COBRA operations before joining the strategic partner-operations team. She earned a bachelor's degree in East Asian studies from MSUM.

Three join Essentia Health

Dr. Kate Kessler has joined the Essentia Health—South University Clinic in Fargo as an internal medicine and pediatric physician, Dr. Kavya Koppula has joined the Essentia Health—Park Rapids (Minn.) Clinic as a family medicine physician, and Lonnie Moch has joined the Essentia Health—52nd Ave. Clinic, Fargo, as a nurse practitioner.

Kessler earned a medical degree from Des Moines (Iowa) University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at MetroHealth Systems in Cleveland, Ohio, and a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine in Tucson. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.

Koppula earned a medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in Cayon, St. Kitts. She completed a residency in family medicine at the Pontiac (Mich.) General Hospital.

Moch earned a master's degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Goldmark hires Capouch, Miller

Goldmark Property Management, Fargo, has hired Jeff Capouch as director of maintenance and Allison Miller as site manager.

Capouch earned a degree in facility management from the University of Southern Colorado, Pueblo. Previously, he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fargo, and as regional facility manager for Baker Hughes Inc. in Dickinson, N.D.

Miller attended Aveda Institute, Minneapolis, for cosmetology. Previously, she worked as a property manager at Common Bond Communities in St. Paul.

TMI Hospitality hires three

TMI Hospitality has hired Gail Petersen as accounts payable specialist, Kim Wastweet as hotel accountant and Cale Homuth as digital content specialist. All will work at the Fargo corporate office.

Petersen earned a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall. She has 25 years of experience in banking, administration and customer service.

Wastweet earned a degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She has 10 years of accounting and managerial experience in the hospitality field.

Homuth earned a degree in public relations from North Dakota State University and has several years of experience in sales and marketing.

Olson joins Shad Conner of Thrivent Financial

Molly Olson has joined Shad Conner of Thrivent Financial as an office professional with the organization's Northland Regional Office, 3575 45th St. S. Suite 100, Fargo.