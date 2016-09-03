Fitness center moves, Children's Montessori Center expands

Xtreme Measures is now MPX Fitness Training MMA and is located at 3955 40th Ave. S., Fargo. Special to The Forum

FARGO—MPX Fitness Training MMA, formerly known as Xtreme Measures, has undergone several changes in recent months. In addition to a name change, the fitness club owned by MMA fighter Mariah Prussia has relocated to 3955 40th Ave. S., Fargo, and has transitioned from a women-only club to one that is also open to men and children.

Classes will focus on kickboxing, group fitness and personal training.

MPX will host a grand-opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will feature drawings, door prizes and a free bootcamp class at 7 p.m.

Children's Montessori Center was able to expand into the space at 1612 Tom Williams Drive formerly occupied by MPX.

Camille Brandt, director of education, said the center that serves preschool and elementary students has had a waiting list for quite some time and can now accept 25 additional students.

The expansion also allowed the center to to develop more individual learning spaces, exploration spaces for construction and art and a gym.