    Cass among ND's top counties for investment in local economies

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 3:20 p.m.
    Footings are poured earlier this summer for the new aquatic center building adjacent to L.E. Berger Elementary in West Fargo. Cass County recently was ranked No. 3 in a new study analyzing North Dakota's top counties for investment in the local economy. Forum file photo

    FARGO—Cass County is among North Dakota's top counties for investment in the local economy.

    Finance technology company SmartAsset's second annual study ranked counties in the state based on the three-year growth in the number of businesses, which was 6.4 percent in Cass County and 8.7 percent for the state overall. Williams County, which was ranked No. 1 in the study, had a 37.7 percent business growth rate, while second-place Mountrail County grew by 58.5 percent.

    Williams also beat Cass in the number of new building permits per 1,000 homes, 61.5 to 30.0, which was a way of measuring investment in and development of the local real estate market in each county.

    But the study also took into account other factors such as the inflation-adjusted GDP growth and municipal bond debt raised by a county over the past five years divided by the population, and Cass County was ranked No. 3 overall in the state based on those factors.

    Cass had a GDP growth of about $2.3 billion, compared to Williams' $664 million and Mountrail's $176 million, while Williams and Mountrail both beat Cass in the per capita amount of municipal bonds, $3,072 and $4,927, respectively, to Cass' $1,747.

    Each factor in the study was ranked equally, giving each county a total incoming investment index. Of the 10 counties included in the reports, all but Cass and Grand Forks County, which ranked No. 8 overall, were in the western half of North Dakota.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
