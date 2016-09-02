Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New restaurant Tru Blu Social coming to West Fargo

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 10:25 a.m.
    Renderings of Tru Blu Social, a new restaurant expected to open in March or April 2017 in West Fargo. HAF Architecture / Special to The Forum

    WEST FARGO—A new restaurant with two floors and upscale touches will open here in 2017.

    Lexstar Construction announced earlier this week that work on Tru Blu Social will begin early this month on the corner of 19th Avenue East and Ninth Street in West Fargo just north of the Element Hotel.

    The restaurant is expected to open next March or April.

    Tru Blu Social will feature cultured stone and brick inside and out, as well as hardwood floors and two levels. The upper main floor and lower level banquet area can be reserved for private parties and events.

    The restaurant also will have a patio and an outdoor fireplace at the entrance.

    Tru Blu Social is said to feature a full menu with items such as steak and seafood to lunch and evening specials, such as crab nights and prime rib nights. The menu also will include popovers and beer and cocktails from a full bar.

    The new restaurant will be owned and operated by business partners Linda Young and Charlie Burrows, who also own Lucky's 13 Pub, 4301 17th Ave. S., in Fargo.

    Explore related topics:BusinessWest Fargorestaurantsinside businesstru blu socialluckys 13 publexstar
    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement