New restaurant Tru Blu Social coming to West Fargo

Renderings of Tru Blu Social, a new restaurant expected to open in March or April 2017 in West Fargo. HAF Architecture / Special to The Forum

WEST FARGO—A new restaurant with two floors and upscale touches will open here in 2017.

Lexstar Construction announced earlier this week that work on Tru Blu Social will begin early this month on the corner of 19th Avenue East and Ninth Street in West Fargo just north of the Element Hotel.

The restaurant is expected to open next March or April.

Tru Blu Social will feature cultured stone and brick inside and out, as well as hardwood floors and two levels. The upper main floor and lower level banquet area can be reserved for private parties and events.

The restaurant also will have a patio and an outdoor fireplace at the entrance.

Tru Blu Social is said to feature a full menu with items such as steak and seafood to lunch and evening specials, such as crab nights and prime rib nights. The menu also will include popovers and beer and cocktails from a full bar.

The new restaurant will be owned and operated by business partners Linda Young and Charlie Burrows, who also own Lucky's 13 Pub, 4301 17th Ave. S., in Fargo.