Cinnabon hopes to add locations in North Dakota

Cinnabon hopes to open locations across North Dakota as part of a Midwest expansion. Special to The Forum

Representatives of Cinnabon are hoping to add four new locations in North Dakota, including one in Fargo, as part of a Midwest expansion.

According to a news release issued Thursday, Sept. 1, the company hopes to attract qualified franchisees in Fargo, Bismarck, Minot and Grand Forks.

Cinnabon currently operates a location in the Flying J Truck Plaza here as well as in Bismarck and Williston.

Cinnabon opened 100 new bakeries across the U.S. in 2015 and currently operates more than 756 bakeries in 46 states.