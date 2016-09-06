Ray Berry displays the rTown mobile app while Jordan Pansch, Isaiah Nicolai and Brian Gietzen work on projects at OmniByte Technology located in the NDSU Research and Technology Park in north Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — Travelers often have stipulations for visiting a community. Do any of the hotels have a pool? What kind of kid-friendly activities does it have to offer? What kind of restaurants are available?

Those with time on their hands can usually find the answers by visiting a few different websites, but thanks to OmniByte Technology of Fargo, they can now find them all in one place.

OnmiByte has developed a mobile app called rTown that enables small communities to promote local events, lodging, shopping and attractions.

President and CEO Ray Berry was first approached to build the app by a friend who serves on the board of the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau. He said the board was disappointed with their current mobile website, but discouraged by the estimated $40,000 to $60,000 cost of building a custom app.

"They wanted to be able to provide current relevant information and also be able to reach out to users through notifications," Berry said.

When he pitched the project to his team at NDSU's Research and Technology Park, they said it would be impossible to do it for less than the quote they'd received from competitors.

After giving it more thought, however, they came up with an idea to build a platform that could be used by multiple communities and sold many times over.

How it works

Each city is able to customize the app. An administrator is appointed to enter information and photos into categories that include a business directory, shopping and eating, hotels, attractions, events and activities.

Cheryl O'Meara of the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau beta-tested the app before it went live in August. She said she was pleased with how easy the process was and is looking forward to using the push notifications in the future.

Users can download the app for free through the Apple and Android stores.

Communities pay OmniByte based on population through a monthly or yearly subscription.

Berry presented rTown at 1 Million Cups last month and was overwhelmed by the response. By the time he got back to the office, he had more than 200 emails about it.

He originally hoped to have two more cities using the app by the end of the year, but he now expects that to happen by the end of the month.

For now, Berry said the company plans to target communities of 5,000 to 20,000 in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"We'd love to get the Bemidjis and other towns with a lot of tourist attractions that don't have a mobile app yet," he said.

About OmniByte

OmniByte Technology was founded last July by Berry and Chief Technology Officer Brian Gietzen. Both are graduates of NDSU and were once co-workers at a local software company.

Mike Neuser, who has a background with companies like WennSoft and Microsoft, joined the company earlier this year as a principal and business development lead.

OmniByte's main focus has been building mobile, web and automation solutions for field service companies.

Berry said OmniByte achieved revenue within the first few weeks in business thanks to their experience and connections.

"We have a lot of experience between the three of us. We're all in our 40s. We've all worked for other software companies. ... Because of that experience we can move faster and we're able to accelerate, but not hopefully make as many bad decisions as we might have if we had done this 20 years ago," Berry said.

