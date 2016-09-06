Grand Forks' Dakota Harvest bakery closes

GRAND FORKS – A popular bakery in downtown Grand Forks has closed after serving the community for more than 10 years.

Dakota Harvest Bakers at 17 N. Third St. announced the closing Tuesday morning via Facebook. The store had been for sale since January by its owners, George Kelley and his husband, Paul Holje.

"It has truly been a pleasure providing our fresh-baked hospitality to our customers, and we hope that we have served you well," the post stated.

The couple opened Dakota Harvest in May 2006 "with the goal of bringing something special to our downtown," they wrote in the post. More than 80 percent of the ingredients they used in their products came from with 200 miles of the bakery, they added.

"The highest quality food drove our vision, but none of this would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our staff," they wrote in the post. "Skilled artisan bakers and friendly hosts crafted our delectable treats and then served them with a sense of pride and welcome. It's because of our commitment to these remarkable employees that we were called 'Dakota Harvest Bakers' and not 'Dakota Harvest Bakery.'"

The two also thanked their customers and the community for their support, adding the business gave back nearly $200,000 in funds, food and in-kind donations to support local organizations.

Kelley and Holje had intended on selling the store, along with intellectual property, to someone who wanted to take over the business, previously telling the Herald they wanted the next owners "to take our Dakota Harvest dream and really move it on to that next level."

The Facebook post did not mention if they had found a buyer.

"But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end," they wrote. "We are now off to find new adventures and new projects. We will forever be grateful to our amazing staff, our dedicated customers and the embrace of our community."