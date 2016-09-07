Adam Martin shares his personal journey with addiction and homelessness at the 2016 United Way of Cass-Clay kick-off event Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Fargo. Dennis Krull / Special to The Forum

Campaign Chairman Mark Nisbet and President Kristi Huber address the crowd at the 2016 United Way of Cass-Clay kick-off event Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Fargo. Dennis Krull / Special to The Forum

FARGO — A fundraising goal of $5.7 million was announced at the 2016 United Way of Cass-Clay kick-off event held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.

Kristi Huber, the United Way's new president, welcomed the sold-out crowd of 830 and talked about the organization's new motto to "Be Bold."

She unveiled four "bold" goals for this year's campaign:

• Reduce hunger and homelessness through initiatives such as the Housing First Program. Huber shared the story of Ken, who became homeless when his apartment building was sold at the same time he was experiencing health problems. Ken is now back in his own apartment thanks to programs supported by the United Way, and he gives back by serving meals at the homeless shelter nearly every night.

• Prepare children to succeed through early intervention screenings, quality out-of-school programs, mentorships and school-readiness programs.

• Help people be independent through quality behavioral health services, assistance to senior citizens and access to counseling.

• Lift people out of poverty through child-care scholarships, support to low-income parents, workforce development and parent education programs.

Huber then introduced Mark Nisbet, Xcel Energy's North Dakota principal manager and the 2016 United Way fundraising chairman. Nisbet said he was inspired to volunteer with the organization after looking back on his own childhood and how he got to where he is today. He was fortunate to have a mother who was an educator and a father who worked for American Crystal Sugar. He also had a network of uncles, aunts, grandparents and other family members to help guide him along the way. Nisbet said he wanted to make sure that kids who don't have the same will have the support of the community.

Nisbet said the United Way's bold goals cover a wide variety of other needs as well, such as hunger, homelessness and care for the elderly.

"The United Way has changed my perspective and helped me understand that not one program or nonprofit can solve the complex issues in our community. It will take all of us investing and acting together to make a difference," he said.

Nisbet was also on hand to share the United Way's fifth "bold" goal of raising $5.7 million in 2016, which is part of the organization's larger strategy of raising $29 million by 2020.

The event concluded with a personal story from Adam Martin, a local man who was homeless just three years ago due to a 15-year battle with addiction.

Martin credits a network of people, especially his employer, Tom McDougall at High Point Networks, for helping him turn his life around.

He said McDougall overlooked his past and gave him the chance he needed. Martin encouraged the attendees to do the same.

"If you're here today, it's not just about the money or the nonprofits. Find someone and work with them. ... I guarantee if you bring on someone who had the background that I do and he gets it, he'll be one of the most loyal workers you have. He's going to go above and beyond because grace produces amazing action," he said.

The crowd gave Martin a standing ovation, and Huber thanked him for sharing his story.

"What you really humanize for us is how important it is to realize that no one's past should dictate their future. If we are looking at it that way, there is a whole population we're missing out on. People need help, and people need hope," Huber said. "When you give to United Way, kids succeed, teens turn a corner, families thrive, people get on their feet, and our communities flourish for all of us."