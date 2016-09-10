Bankruptcies (Sept. 10, 2016)

Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Joseph Grant West, formerly doing business as Alpha Attorney Service, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Roni R. Landrus, Rugby, Chapter 7.

Sandra Joyce Anderson, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Elizabeth Janet Harrington, formerly known as Elizabeth Janet Strand, Stanley, Chapter 7.

Austin and Megan Carl, formerly known as Megan Powell, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Kenneth Paul and Andrea Rae Meyer, formerly known as Andrea Rae Dwelle, Jamestown, Chapter 7.

Sandra D. Otero Hernandez, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Matthew W. and Stephanie E. Sullivan, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Michael William and Allyson Dawn Mayer, Minot, Chapter 7.

Judy Beatrice Smith, formerly known as Judy Beatrice Rekkedal, Grand Forks, Chapter 13.

Gary E. Lundt, Minot, Chapter 7.

Artan Jusufi, Fargo, Chapter 7.

ElRoy Harry Patzner, formerly doing business as Patzners Bobcat Service, Chapter 13.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Abby M. Schmidt, formerly known as Abby M. Baertsch, Moorhead, Chapter 7.

Christofer W. and Kimberly A. Meissner, Moorhead, Chapter 7.

Peter J. Watt, Alexandria, Chapter 7.

Cari and Christopher Ripley, also known as Cari Risbrudt, Ashby, Chapter 7.

Andrew J. and Trisha A. Kyllonen, formerly known as Trisha A. Solomon, Nevis, Chapter 7.

Joshua James Stish, Twin Valley, Chapter 13.

Jody L. and Teresa R. Jenson, Wadena, Chapter 13.