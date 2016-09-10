Contributions (Sept. 10, 2016)
Haley's Hope awarded F-M Area Foundation grant
Haley's Hope has received an educational grant from the F-M Area Foundation to fund the Individual Academic Mentoring program. I-AM assists the students of Haley's Hope to discover how they learn best and how to apply that learning method. With the funding from F-M Area Foundation the I-AM program will fulfill the needs of students with dyslexia after they have learned the skills for reading and spelling.
Haley's Hope focuses directly on people that have difficulty in learning due to dyslexia. They provide one-on-one instruction specifically designed to help children and adults after they have been assessed and identified with dyslexia.