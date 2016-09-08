Wells Fargo settles fraud case with state, federal officials

WASHINGTON -- Wells Fargo on Thursday reached a settlement with the Los Angeles prosecutor and federal regulators who accused the lender of pushing customers into multiple, fee-generating accounts that they never requested.

Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. bank by market cap, will pay $185 million in fines and penalties plus restitution to customers, according to a statement from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Los Angeles prosecutor's office were also parties to the settlement.