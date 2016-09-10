Honors and officers (Sept. 10, 2016)

Herr was recently honored at the Music Teachers National Association National Conference in San Antonio. She has served on the Fargo-Moorhead Music Teacher's Association board since 1998 and has also served on the NDMTA board.

Sons of Norway, members honored

Kringen Lodge No. 25 Sons of Norway, Fargo, has earned the 2015 District Four Lodge of the Year and Family Lodge of the Year awards at a convention held in Helena, Mont. District Four includes 58 lodges in North Dakota, Montana, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Additionally, Steve Halverson was elected to the position of international director. Elaine Nelson was elected international treasurer. Both were installed at the Sons of Norway International Convention in Tacoma, Wash., on Aug. 27. Fargo delegates to the international convention were Dr. Lynn Rommesmo, Paul Vesledahl, Luther Striker and Steve and Kay Halverson.

Dondoneau earns DAISY Award

Essentia Health, Fargo, has recognized Marnie Dondoneau with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the month of August. A patient nominated Dondoneau for her genuine compassion.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Adams named to Young Guns list

Lydia Adams of Concorde General Agency has been included in Insurance Business America's 2016 Young Guns list, which recognizes professionals under 35 who are revitalizing the entire insurance industry.

The annual list was compiled from a pool of nominations from around the country as well as from several insurance companies and brokerages in America to determine the best young professionals in the business. The Young Guns list features the young individuals who are emerging leaders in their respective companies and are quickly rising into influential roles.

For more information or to see the full list, visit www.ibamag.com/rankings/young-guns-2016.

Pederson earns Beef Quality Assurance award

Lisa Pederson, the North Dakota State University Extension Service's beef quality assurance specialist, has earned the 2016 National Beef Quality Assurance Educator of the Year award. She was recognized for promoting BQA principles on a daily basis. Pederson was nominated by her fellow state BQA coordinators, North Dakota beef industry leaders and producers.

BQA is a national program that started as a way to assure the real and perceived safety of beef. It provides producers with information to help them improve their management practices, which allows them to increase the market value of their cattle and instills confidence in the beef industry.

USDA adds three to county trainee program

The United States Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency has added Kaitlin Dillard, Jodi Kvien and Matthew Stanger to its county operations trainee program.

Upon completion of a year-long training program, county operations trainees are eligible to become a county executive director in one of USDA's Service Centers, located throughout North Dakota.

NDSCS names Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, has named Glen Matthews, Colleen Weltz, Chrissy Edwards, the 1996 football team and the 1992-93 men's basketball team Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees.

Matthews graduated in 1997 from the NDSCS liberal arts program. He was a defensive tackle on the 1996-97 Wildcats football team. The 1996 team went 9-0 before losing their final game in the RC Cola Bowl. Matthews was an Academic All-American and 2nd team All-American in 1996. He transferred to University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where in 1999 he was a First Team All-American, First Team All-Conference, Most Valuable Defensive Lineman in the NCC and an Academic All-American. He signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Chargers after UND and played two seasons in the Arena Football League. Matthews graduated magna cum laude from UND and continued on with graduate school at University of Delaware, Newark, earning a master's degree in economics. He is a law school graduate and an attorney at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell, Denver.

Weltz, whose maiden name is Letteer, attended NDSCS in 1988-89. She graduated from University of Mary, Bismarck, with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Weltz was a middle hitter for the 1988-89 Wildcat women's volleyball team. The 1988 team was the first to make the National Tournament. She was named to the All Region 13 Tournament Team and the NDJA All State First Team, and was the NDSCS co-captain in 1989. Weltz had the most blocks in the 1988-89 season, with a two-year total of 335, which was a school record. She was also an NDCAS All-Conference selection at the University of Mary. Weltz is employed as a State Uniform Crime Reporting Manager for the Attorney General's Office, BCI Division.

Edwards, whose maiden name is Jacobs, is a 2003 NDSCS liberal arts graduate. She was a middle hitter for the 2001-02 Wildcat women's volleyball team. The 2001 team was the National runner-up, Region 13 champions and District G champions. Edwards was a two-time, First Team All-American, All-Region team selection, the Mon-Dak Conference MVP and 2002 team captain. She graduated from NDSCS with honors. Edwards played her 2003 season at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, where they set a record with 26 wins that season. She led the team in blocks and hitting percentage and was second in kills. She was selected as the Female Student Athlete of the Year at UMES. Edwards played the 2004 season with the 23-8 nationally ranked Minnesota State University Dragons, where she led the team in blocks. Edwards graduated magna cum laude from MSUM with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She works for J&K Marine as the accounting manager.

The 1996 football team went undefeated in conference play with a 9-0 record and had an average score differential of 31 points. The 1996 team produced nine All-Conference players, six Honorable Mentions and four All-Americans. Three players from the team have already been inducted into the NDSCS Athletic Hall of Fame, along with several members of the coaching staff.

The 1992-93 men's basketball team was coached by Ed Toohey and assistant coach Chad Swenson. Their record was 23-8 on their way to the State Championship, Region 13 Championship and District 9 Championship. They won the District 9 Championship game, defeating Western Nebraska to go to the national tournament for the first time in 20 years. All five starters from this team received a full scholarship to continue their academic and athletic careers. Three of the players started at Mid-Major Division 1 colleges.

Herman named Agent of the Month

Joel Herman, a Knights of Columbus insurance agent with the Dolan Agency of Fargo, has been named Agent of the Month for August.

Herman has been an agent since 2014 and serves Wahpeton, N.D., and the surrounding area.

Frith added to TNT Kid's Fitness board of directors

Sara Frith, director of customer relations for General Equipment and Supplies Inc., has been named to the TNT Kid's Fitness board of directors. She will serve a three-year term.