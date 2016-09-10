Hires and promotions (Sept. 10, 2016)

Bryant previously worked in the construction and equipment sales industry, most recently as an underground product specialist with RDO/Vermeer, Bismarck.

Reuter joins New York Life

Lucas Reuter has been hired by the North Dakota General Office of New York Life as an agent for the company.

Reuter earned a business administration degree from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where he was part of the Phi Beta Lamda Business Club.

Essentia Health hires pediatric nurse practitioner

Pediatric nurse practitioner Agnes Liem has joined the Essentia Health-South University Clinic in Fargo.

Liem earned a master's degree in pediatric nursing from Columbia University School of Nursing in New York City. She is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board. Previously, she worked as a paramedic for high-risk pediatric patients in New York City.

KLJ hires three

KLJ, an engineering, surveying and planning firm, has hired Jessica Creuzer as an environmental planner and Matt Isley as a structural engineer in its West Fargo office and Sean Kelly as an engineer in its Fargo office.

Creuzer earned bachelor's and master's degrees in natural resource management from North Dakota State University.

Isley earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from NDSU.

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from NDSU and a master's degree in engineering management from Duke University, Durham, N.C.

First International Bank and Trust promotes 7

First International Bank and Trust has promoted Blaine DesLauries to vice chairman, Peter Stenehjem to president, Justin Walseth to chief retail banking officer, John Docken to vice president/director of risk, Naomi Keney to vice president/director of credit risk, Wendy Wills to vice president/director of marketing and Melissa Frohlich to digital banking manager.

DesLauriers has been with First International Bank and Trust for more than 25 years, formerly as vice chairman/president.

Stenehjem joined the bank 16 years ago, and previously held the role of chief retail banking officer.

Walseth joined First International Bank and Trust in 2005.

Docken joined First International Bank and Trust in 2011 and previously served as corporate counsel.

Keney has been with the bank since 2006.

Wills joined the bank in July of 2016. She has more than 20 years of experience in community bank marketing.

Frohlich has been with First International Bank and Trust since 2015.

The Chamber hires McPherson, Fischbach

The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber has hired Katie McPherson as graphics and publications coordinator and Tyler Fischbach as multimedia coordinator.

McPherson earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Previously, she worked at Vanity's corporate office as a graphic designer and as a graphic artist at Scheels.

Fischbach earned a bachelor's degree in graphic communications from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He started at The Chamber as a part-time communications and publications intern for the spring 2016 semester. Fischbach also works at Tradehome Shoes as an assistant manager.

Onsharp hires Erickson

Onsharp has hired Kyle Erickson as client support coordinator.

Erickson earned a degree in industrial electrical technology from North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and a degree in operations management from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he spent six years working on real-time location systems and was contracted to assist with the implementation of large scale systems into the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Aldevron hires five

Aldevron, a biotechnology company headquartered in Fargo, has hired Alexander Rieder as a quality control specialist, Jessica Kesson as a biomanufacturing operator for Good Manufacturing Practices, Erica Marchus as a quality assurance specialist and Brandon Demuth and Steven Fischbach as lab technicians in the GMP area.

Rieder graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor's degree in biotechnology. He was previously employed at American Crystal Sugar Co. in Moorhead as a microbiology intern.

Kesson graduated from NDSU and previously worked as a research lab technician at NDSU.

Marchus earned a degree in biology and forensic science from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. She was previously employed by NovaDigm Therapeutics in Grand Forks as a preclinical biologist and quality assurance specialist.

Demuth graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, with a degree in chemistry and math. Previously, he was employed as a quality control chemist at APEX International.

Fischbach graduated from NDSU with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

American Crystal Sugar promotes Stave

American Crystal Sugar Co. has promoted Koel Stave to the position of buyer.

Stave joined American Crystal in 2015 and most recently served as a tax coordinator. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, Stave worked as an assistant store manager at Walgreens.

Red River Valley & Western Railroad promotes Zink

The Red River Valley and Western Railroad has appointed Daniel Zink to vice president-economic development and community affairs.

Zink joined RRVW in 1992 as director of administration. He earned degrees in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University. Previously, Zink worked as a research associate at the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute.

Six promoted at Widmer Roel

Widmer Roel, Fargo, has promoted Darren Schmidt and Yulia Murzaeva to audit managers and Keith Rutherford to tax manager. Andrew Schell, Kyle Veum and Tanner Sakrismo were promoted to senior staff accountants.

Schmidt earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University. He joined Widmer Roel in 2007.

Murzaeva earned a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She joined Widmer Roel in 2012.

Rutherford earned a bachelor's degree from University of North Dakota. He joined Widmer Roel in 2009.

Schell earned a bachelor's degree from NDSU. He joined Widmer Roel in 2014.

Veum earned a bachelor's degree from NDSU. He joined Widmer Roel in 2014.

Sakrismo earned a bachelor's degree from Concordia College, Moorhead. He joined Widmer Roel in 2013.

Dacotah Paper Co. hires Pape

Tyler Pape has been hired as a computer programmer at Dacotah Paper Co. Pape previously worked at Volt as a support engineer.

Ruliffson joins NDSU Extension

Kim Ruliffson has joined the North Dakota State University Extension Service as the northeast district director.

Ruliffson earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ithaca (N.Y.) College and a master's degree in public administration from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Previously, she served as the Work Well program coordinator at UND. She has been an affiliate faculty member with the UND Master of Public Health Program, an instructor in Kinesiology and Public Health Education, a project coordinator for the National Resource Center on Native American Aging at the UND Center for Rural Health and a project coordinator for the HOPE Youth Mentoring Program for Catholic Charities in New York.

Russell promoted at Vanity

Cassie Russell has been promoted to associate buyer for bottoms and footwear at Vanity's corporate office in Fargo.

Russell has been employed with Vanity since 2015 and most recently held the position of assistant buyer. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from North Dakota State University.

Discovery Benefits hires 15, promotes eight

Due to growth, Discovery Benefits has hired 15 new employees and promoted eight employees to new roles in the company.

Kayla Durley, Alyssa Wendt, Clinton Long, Tammy Annett and Cherae Reeves have been hired as participant services specialists. Laura Fiskin, Shannon Andrews and Sarah Bibeau were hired as operations specialists. Jim Scully started as an integration analyst. Matthew Williams started as an implementation manager. Sarah Hazzard was hired as an administrative specialist. Kayla Rehling and Alissa Rosenberg were hired as account specialists. Sarah Landman started as a senior account manager. Heidi Burgess was hired as a continuous improvement manager.

Jodi Bogenreif and Jaime Paulson were promoted to senior account specialists. Dann Keller was promoted to supervisor-participant services, strategic partnerships. Christopher Ekblad was promoted to account specialist. Lauren Haag and Jen Zentz were promoted to operations managers. Reed Stock was promoted to senior partner solutions director. Eric Cameron was promoted to partner solutions manager.

Bogenreif joined Discovery Benefits in 2011 as a participant services specialist and later moved into an account manager role. She earned her associate degree in exercise and sports from North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.

Paulson joined the company in 2016 as an account specialist. Previously, she worked at US Bank and DirecTV. Paulson studied at St. Cloud (Minn.) State University.

Keller started with Discovery Benefits in 2013 as a participant services specialist and was promoted to team lead. Previously, Keller studied at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead and Minnesota State University Moorhead while working at Wells Fargo and Pepsi.

Haag joined Discovery Benefits as a COBRA operations specialist in 2012 and later held roles in senior operations, most recently serving as operations supervisor. Haag earned her degree in business administration from MSUM.

Zentz joined Discovery Benefits in 2010 as a benefit operations specialist and became a trainer in 2011. She later held roles as senior operations specialist, operations supervisor and operations manager. Zentz earned her degree in health information technology management from Rasmussen College, Fargo.

Stock started with Discovery Benefits in 2012 as a partner sales director. Previously, he worked in radio and event management/sales for Go Radio Broadcasting and Starmark Hospitality. Stock earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Concordia College, Moorhead.

Cameron began his career with Discovery Benefits in 2008 as a participant services specialist. He later held roles as team lead, supervisor and manager. Cameron earned his bachelor's degree in university studies from MSUM.

Amundson joins Wells Fargo

Michael Amundson has joined Wells Fargo as a first vice president-investments.

Amundson graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he served as a financial advisor at RBC Capital Markets.