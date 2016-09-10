How to survive being laid off

Being laid off is unfortunate, but the steps taken immediately after can determine how quickly the person will bounce back. Thinkstock/Special to the Forum

FARGO — Most professionals would probably say being laid off is the worst thing that could happen to them. That's often true for many people, but it doesn't have to be. Losing a job can result in newfound freedom or a prompt to explore other career options.

Navigating a layoff is difficult. Keep these things in mind and the situation may end up working out for everyone involved.

Process emotions

Robert Jones, an employee assistance program trainer with The Village Business Institute, says the most important thing to do after being laid off is to take time to process the situation.

"People often think they need to run out and get a job — any job — right away," Jones says. "Taking time to process allows the emotions to settle."

Emotions are commonplace when layoffs are involved. Focus on being positive whenever possible. Don't badmouth the company or post rants on social media. Take the high road. If ranting is necessary, find a private space to release emotions.

Also, everyone processes emotions differently, so don't make judgments about former co-workers who appear to be moving on faster or slower.

Take notes

Thanks to the many emotions involved, this may be extremely difficult. However, try to write down as much information as possible during conversations with HR or a supervisor. Having the information to look back on could eliminate paperwork issues down the road.

List achievements and skills

This information will not only be beneficial when updating a resume, it can also relieve self-doubt likely experienced after the traumatic experience of being laid off.

Lynn Joseph, a psychologist and author of "The Job-Loss Recovery Guide" says self-esteem takes a huge hit. "Logically and intellectually we know that (we may have been part of a mass layoff), but emotionally we take it personally," Joseph says in a Washington Post article.

Knowing what accomplishments and distinct skills to discuss with a potential employer can provide a healthy dose of confidence and optimism.

Network

After processing the situation, start reaching out to individuals who can assist in the job hunt.

Jones says to be truthful about the situation. "You should explain the situation while being as honest and forthright as possible," he says.

Depending on the circumstances surrounding the layoff, you may need to explain you're searching for a new opportunity because a change was warranted. Be professional, never petty. Use the list of accomplishments as a guide and consider joining groups (or attend as a guest if finances are tight) to bolster a professional network.

Locate references

Being laid off means references may be tricky. How the employment ended will dictate whether a positive reference is available.

"People need to keep references in mind when being laid off," Jones says. "If you lose control and yell, you may lose a reference."

Don't be afraid to ask people from past jobs or professional associations to provide a letter about skills and strengths. Also consider asking the HR director of the soon-to-be-former employer for a layoff letter that briefly states that the layoff was part of a larger situation and that employment termination was not performance-related. The letter may not be necessary if the company's layoff is public, but asking for it doesn't hurt.

Assess finances

A layoff has wide-reaching effects, including financial. After processing the layoff, individuals should take a look at their budget to see where adjustments can be made.

File for unemployment if necessary or look for a temporary job that will make sure bills continue to be paid. Don't rely on credit or tap into retirement accounts to make due; experts recommend calling creditors to buy more time to pay bills.

Anyone who has been laid off will say the situation is unfortunate. Many people say being laid off was the wake-up call necessary to improve their lives. Coming out on the other side of a layoff unscathed requires keeping a level head and being practical in the next steps.