Building permits (Sept. 10, 2016)
Dilworth
Opatril Concrete, 101 2nd Ave. SW, repair foundation, $48,000
509 13th St. NE, residential remodeling, $20,000
Moorhead
JV Hough Inc., 1726 44th Ave. S., new residential, $142,000
JV Hough Inc., 1718 44th Ave. S., new residential, $168,000
Thomsen Homes, 3421 18th St. S., new residential, $141,000
Premium Decks, 409 39½ Ave. S., residential remodeling, $21,000
Enclave Development, 1602 Belsly Blvd., structure other than building, $150,000
Nathan and Jolene Schue, 1411 46th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Olaf Anderson & Sons, 201 17th St. N., nonresidential remodeling, $250,000
Fargo
Hohertz Construction, 6313 27th St. S., residential remodeling, $40,000
Fargo Public Schools, 7150 25th St. S., new residential, $85,000
Remodeling by Foss, 1142 17th St. N., commercial remodeling, $25,000
Remodeling by Foss, 2535 25th St. S. Unit B101, residential remodeling, $40,000
Remodeling by Foss, 2515 25th St. S. Unit H204, residential remodeling, $40,000
Price-Rite Home Improvements, 2814 24th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $20,202
Monarch Homes, 4215 S. Pine Parkway, new residential, $240,000
Studs to Rugs, 4742 S. Arbor Court, residential remodeling, $50,000
Thomsen Homes, 6599 21st St. S., new residential, $145,000
Eclipse Carpentry, 1622 8th St. S., residential remodeling, $21,500
Axia Contracting, 5539 36th Ave. S., foundation, $80,000
Axia Contracting, 5535 36th Ave. S., foundation, $80,000
Kallod Construction, 25 N. Woodcrest Drive, residential remodeling, $25,000
Krueger Construction, 3929 47th Ave. S., new residential, $349,000
3550 55th St. S., residential remodeling, $30,000
Footitt Homes Inc., 8306 River View Road, new residential, $1,400,000
Valley Realty Construction, 3401 41st St. S., new multiple, $2,055,000
Valley Realty Construction, 3401 41st St. S., parking lot, $120,000
Diversified Contractors, 1302 S. Gateway Drive, commercial remodeling, $128,800
Paces Lodging, 4507 33rd Ave. S., foundation, $370,000
8507 S. University Drive, residential remodeling, $20,000
Buchholz Mastel Construction, 4332 S. Carrie Rose Lane, residential remodeling, $50,000
Real Solar Inc., 5400 63rd St. S., commercial remodeling, $253,059
Accent Contracting, 4318 N. Riverwood Drive, residential remodeling, $26,067
Meridian Commercial Construction, 5143 51st Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $30,000
Eagle Ridge Partners, 5192 51st Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $400,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5484 34th Ave. S., new residential, $190,000