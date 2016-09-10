Business digest (Sept. 10, 2016)

The 2016 North Dakota Governor's Workforce and Human Resources Conference will be held Sept. 20-22 at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 5th St. S. The conference will include state and national presenters who will focus on creating workforce solutions. This interactive conference will showcase practical, demand-driven solutions for today's workforce challenges.

The three-day conference will feature several speakers, including former senior director of training and development at the Hard Rock International, Jim Knight; nationally recognized corporate trainer Dave Fleming; and authors Meagan and Larry Johnson, a daughter-father speaking team who are co-authors of the book "Generations Inc., From Boomer to Linksters, Managing the Friction between Generations at Work Today."

The conference is hosted by North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, and the North Dakota Society for Human Resource Management. Cost of the conference is $275. For more information or to register, visit www.workforce.nd.gov/workforce/GovernorsWorkforceHRConference.

Lennox Industries seeks oldest furnace in Fargo

Lennox Industries and Cass County Heating will award a new furnace to the family with the oldest furnace in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The owners of the next 10 oldest furnaces will receive a $500 gift certificate good toward the purchase of a new home comfort system from Cass County Heating.

Entries are being accepted through Sept. 30. Call Barry and Sherry Johnson at (701) 282-0264 to enter. A representative from Cass County Heating will verify furnace age.

National Meat Cutting Challenge to be held Sept. 12

The first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Texas Roadhouse, 4971 13th Ave. S., Fargo. Participating meat cutters are Kevin Fix and Victor Tomforde, Fargo; Kory Berg and Felipe Ramon, Grand Forks; and Joshua Phillips and Robert Billings, Bismarck. Each meat cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse.

Each participant receives ­­­­25 to 30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one tenderloin and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. All cutting is done at 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Three challengers will advance to the semi-finals where they will compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2017 national competition. The semi-finals and final competition will be held March 7-8 in Orlando, Fla. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $20,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

Sundog hosts block party for United Way

Sundog Inc. will host a block party to support United Way from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rabanus Park, 4315 18th Ave. S.W., Fargo.

The event will include a burger or brat, chips and drink for $5. Tickets will also be available to purchase for raffle prizes, including an Apple Watch, Mall of America package and more. All proceeds support United Way of Cass-Clay.