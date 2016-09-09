F-M Convention and Visitors Bureau wins award

Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau's 2015 Visitors Guide recently won national honors in Boca Raton, Fla. Special to The Forum

FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau has earned the Destiny Award in Print Visitors Guide from the U.S. Travel Association for the 2015 Visitors Guide. The honor was presented Aug. 30 in Boca Raton, Fla., during an awards dinner at the Education Seminar for Tourism Organizations.

The Destiny Awards recognize excellence in destination marketing industry on a national level. The judging panel, which consisted of industry leaders from companies including National Geographic, Fathom, Ogilvy Public Relations, McGarryBowen, Facebook and Google, selected 14 winners for the Destiny award categories.

The 2015 Visitors Guide was distributed locally, nationally and internationally. More than 110,000 visitor guides were distributed in 2015 along with more than 11,000 downloads of the guide.

For more information, visit www.fargomoorhead.org.