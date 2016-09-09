LAS VEGAS—The International Franchise Association is now seeking applications from entrepreneurs that could win them a trip to the association's annual convention here early next year and help them network with industry leaders.

IFA's Franchise Education & Research Foundation is taking applications through Friday, Sept. 30, from entrepreneurs 21 to 35 with businesses that are less than 5 years old.

The 20 winners selected in the NextGen in Franchising Global Competition, a program that is meant for entrepreneurs seeking career opportunities in franchising, will get a trip to IFA's annual convention in Las Vegas, as well as attend the NextGen in Franchising Summit, be a part of a 90-day program with industry leaders and several other networking and prize opportunities.

To apply, visit nextgenfranchising.org.