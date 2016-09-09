Uniqarta named to Best University Startups list

An example of Uniqarta's flexible electronics components. Uniqarta / Special to The Forum

FARGO — Uniqarta, a startup company at North Dakota State University, has been named to the Best University Startups 2016 list by the National Council of Entrepreneurial Tech Transfer.

Uniqarta also has been invited to participate in University Startups Demo Day at Congress on Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Uniqarta was founded in 2013 and develops thin chip assembly technology for flexible electronic manufacturers. The company has licensed core technology from NDSU and has been the recipient of several National Science Foundation and NextFlex Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Institute grants.

For more information, visit www.uniqarta.com.