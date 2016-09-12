Melissa Dahl stands in the meditation studioof the Center for Mindful Healing on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at 23 4th St. S., Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

MOORHEAD—The phrase "I am my own worst critic" rings true for many people today who find it easier to offer compassion to others than themselves.

Melissa Dahl of Hawley, Minn., wants to help those people. In June, she opened The Center for Mindful Healing in Moorhead where she teaches courses in mindful self-compassion.

Dahl became interested in self-compassion when she read the work of Dr. Kristen Neff while earning her master's degree in mental health counseling at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Neff is a pioneer in self-compassion research who developed a program with colleague Chris Germer to teach mindful self-compassion skills.

Dahl was so intrigued by their work that she enrolled in classes taught by Ness and Germer at the Kripalu Center in Stockbridge, Mass. She received additional training at St. Benedict's Retreat Center in Manitoba and is now certified to teach the principles of mindful self-compassion to others.

The courses are meant to help people who are experiencing fatigue, chronic stress, insomnia and symptoms of anxiety or depression.

What is mindful self-compassion?

Mindful self-compassion is made up of three key components: mindfulness, common humanity and offering oneself kindness.

"When we are aware that we're struggling then we are able to recognize that we aren't alone, we are pulled in by common humanity and we're able to offer ourselves kindness," Dahl said.

She teaches students how to listen to their bodies and minds.

Denise Hellekson, a clinical associate with the Village EAP program, recently completed Dahl's summer session. She has long been been an advocate for mindfulness, both for her clients and in her own personal life. She said investing the two hours a week in herself was absolutely worth it.

"What you get back is a very nurturing, safe, supportive environment where you get to shut off all the white noise in your life and get to know yourself and be with what you're experiencing and learn how to nurture and take care of yourself a bit," she said. "It's not a selfish endeavor for people that care a lot about others. The only way to continue to really care about others and give to others is to keep filling up our tank," Hellekson said.

Dahl agreed. She said mindful self-compassion is especially beneficial for those in helping professions such as clinicians, social workers and teachers.

"The research shows that people are naturally more compassionate to others, especially those who go into a field where we're giving to others, so we teach self-compassion because it's sustainable," Dahl said. "We take care of ourselves so we can stay in our careers longer. We have less burnout and then we're more effective as helping professionals."

While mindful self-compassion is well known in many communities, Dahl said she is the first to practice it in the metro area.

"It's a unique concept. I always say people don't walk around saying 'I really need self-compassion,' but we deeply need that and we deeply need to embrace compassion and building a compassionate community and really establishing that in all areas," she said.

Dahl's fall mindful self-compassion session will begin Sept 22. Classes will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening for eight weeks. For more information or to register, visit www.thecenterformindfulhealing.com.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: The Center for Mindful Healing

Where: 23 4th St. S., Moorhead

Contact: Melissa.dahl@thecenterformindfulhealing.com

Online: www.thecenterformindfulhealing.com