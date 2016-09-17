Bankruptcies (Sept. 17, 2016)

Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Mark Quinn Wittkowski, doing business as Responsive Leads, LLP, formerly doing business as Online Automation Inc., Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Shay J. Bender, Mandan, Chapter 13.

Anita Espinoza, Grafton, Chapter 7.

Jeffrey E. Keller, Minot, Chapter 7.

Jordan D. Krauter, West Fargo, Chapter 7.

Amy Jean PerDue, Valley City, Chapter 7.

Adam Tyler Branson, Minot, Chapter 7.

Dee Ann Messinger, Billings, Chapter 7.

Chelsey Nichole Adams, Mandan, Chapter 7.

Aaron E. and Candace M. Burden, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Aldon and Jamie Ann Huey, Minot, Chapter 7.

Jeremiah Victor and Misty Rayne Kleweno, formerly known as Misty Baye, Williston, Chapter 7.

Stephen and Mary Edner, formerly doing business as Flight Development LLC, Moorhead, Chapter 13.

Nikolas J. Fisher, also known as Jordan Fisher, and Hannah N. Fisher, formerly known as Hannah N. Koop, Forman, Chapter 7.

Christopher C. Isakson, Fargo, Chapter 13.

Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Renee Pauline Erickson, Osakis, Chapter 7.

Rebecca A. Porter, Alexandria, Chapter 7.

Melissa J. Rykes, Alexandria, Chapter 7.

Hildie Fern Niemela, Menahga, Chapter 7.

Lynn Moran-Bohn, Erskine, Chapter 7.

Jason Dallas Haugen, Erskine, Chapter 7.

Samantha Rae Hedlund, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Darrin James Pribula, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7.