Inside Business: Google Express two-day delivery, shopping service launches in Fargo
FARGO—Google's two-day delivery and online shopping service has launched in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck.
Google on Tuesday, Sept. 13, announced a large expansion of its Google Express service to those communities and parts of several other states.
With the service, which costs $95 for a yearly membership or pay-as-you-go starting at $4.99 per order, customers can shop online from multiple participating stores such as Costco, Walgreens and Whole Foods Market and get their purchases in two days.
To learn more, visit www.google.com/express.