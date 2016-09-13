Google on Tuesday, Sept. 13, announced a large expansion of its Google Express service to those communities and parts of several other states.

With the service, which costs $95 for a yearly membership or pay-as-you-go starting at $4.99 per order, customers can shop online from multiple participating stores such as Costco, Walgreens and Whole Foods Market and get their purchases in two days.

To learn more, visit www.google.com/express.