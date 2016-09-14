Swenson’s Cabinets opens new shop and showroom in Fargo

Doug Swenson works in his shop at Swenson Cabinters at 5475 51st Ave. S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO – The sounds of a table saw and a local radio program blast through the open garage doors of a warehouse at 5475 51st Ave. S. in Fargo. Doug Swenson is inside cutting alder wood for a set of custom cabinets, with his chocolate lab, Chubs, nearby.

He recently moved his business, Swenson’s Cabinets, to Fargo from his hometown of Kindred.

“I did it to get more exposure and to be closer to my work,” he said. “Most of my jobs are only 10 minutes away now.”

Swenson has 35 years of experience building custom cabinets, working 24 years for others before going out on his own 11 years ago. He builds kitchen, bathroom and laundry room countertops and cabinetry as well as any other custom job his customers want.

Chris Siverson hired Swenson to build custom cabinets for his home in Osgood several years ago and is currently working with him again on a home he’s building in the Rocking Horse Farm development in southwest Fargo.

Siverson gets involved with every step of the build and said he appreciates Swenson’s experience and professionalism.

“If you’ve worked with people in the trades before, he’s very good with customer service. He’s very personable. He always answers his phone. He’ll always be there if you have something that needs attention right away. You don’t always get that service component,” Siverson said. “And he’s very fair. If it’s something he feels he screwed up on, he’s there immediately to fix it. It’s not that he sends someone else there, he’s the one who comes. He’s very good that way and I think he sets himself apart from others in the service aspect.”

Swenson works solely on new residential construction and often partners with local builders. He has two employees and hopes to hire two more by year’s end.

He also plans to open a showroom next to his shop in the near future.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: Swenson’s Cabinets

Where: 5475 51st Ave. S., Fargo

Contact: (701) 532-1427 or (701) 541-2511

Online: www.swensonscabinets.com