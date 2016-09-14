Evereve clothing store expanding in West Acres

Evereve will soon expand in Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center. Special to The Forum

The retail store will expand into the mall’s former Trade Secret space, a project that will give Evereve a total of more than 4,000 square feet, an updated store design, a children’s space, a new seating area and more.

The announcement said the expansion will be complete next spring. Evereve will remain open during construction.

Trade Secret, a beauty salon and retail store that was in West Acres since 1994, closed in April. At the time, the store hadn’t paid rent since last June and owed West Acres more than $80,000.