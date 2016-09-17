Contributions (Sept. 17, 2016)

Brave Cuts Bold Colors will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Bowler, 2630 S. University Dr., Fargo. This is a fundraising event in which participants cut, color or shave their hair to support local children with cancer. The event is part of the fundraising initiative Brave Kids Bold Cures, which supports kids fighting cancer at Sanford Children's Hospital and the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Participants set a fundraising goal and encourage family and friends to donate toward their goal. The event will feature stylists from Josef's School of Hair Design to give haircuts like a mohawk, crew cut or shaved head. Participants can choose to add a temporary or permanent gold streak or dye their hair gold.

All donations stay local to help provide unique programs and services for pediatric patients, advance pediatric cancer research and purchase specialized equipment.

For more information or to donate, visit www.sanfordhealth.org/foundation/fargo-nd/annual-fundraisers/brave-kids-.... To register online, visit www.crowdrise.com/BraveCutsBoldColors.

Fundraiser for winter sheltering to be held

A benefit for Central Cities Ministries to support the Fargo-Moorhead Winter Sheltering Project will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 610 N. 13th St., Moorhead. Featured musicians include MOOS Band, Grant Invie aka Mr. Johnny Cash, Sara Morrau, Tucker'd Out, Amanda Standalone and Brent and Uncle Karl.

All proceeds from the $10 ticket sales will be donated to provide one night of safe, warm winter shelter to someone experiencing homelessness.

Donations can be mailed to Central Cities Ministries at PO Box 1912, Fargo ND 58107. Write "FM Sheltering Churches" in the memo line. For more information, visit www.fargonlc.org.